Three shows, 10 bands rock Waco's weekend

Seven bands play this weekend in back-to-back concerts sponsored by live music advocates Keep Waco Loud. Palestine roots rock ’n’ roll quartet American Merit (right) headlines a three-band lineup playing at 7 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St., with Lauren January and the Atkins Tent Revival rounding out the evening’s music. Admission is $10.
On Saturday, local bands The Dimaggios, A Night Out, Rewound and Rad Dragon play at Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
Also this weekend is a three-band show at 7 p.m. Saturday from Texas Music Cafe, with Zet Zero, The Midnight Tradesmen and Zombie Western performing at Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave., #102. Admission is $15, with tickets available at texasmusiccafe.com.