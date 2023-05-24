Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Call it déjà vu music, but band bookings in Waco this spring have brought to stage life the soundtrack of many audiences' high school and college days.

Over the last few months, tribute bands have brought back the hits of such bands as AC/DC (Back in Black), the Beatles, the Eagles, women in country and vintage southern rock.

This weekend, it's Motown at the Waco Hippodrome on Friday night with the "Best of Motown" review, Nirvana at The Backyard on Saturday (Smells Like Nirvana), and Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe and Ozzy Osborne on Sunday with the ’83 U.S. Festival Heavy Metal Day 40th anniversary (Judas Rising, Motley Krue and Blizzard of Ozz, respectively), also at The Backyard.

Ahead this summer: the music of Fleetwood Mac (Fleetwood X), Chicago (Chicago Tribute Authority) and Shania Twain (Shania Twang).

Is Waco reeling in the years, slipping back in musical time?

Not quite, although musical memories are selling the tickets in Waco, particularly at Waco Hippodrome and The Backyard.

Aaron Konzelman, the Waco Hippodrome booking and programming director, also books bands for other venues in town and estimates he receives between 10 and 20 emails a week from tribute bands wanting to play in Waco.

"Right now, there's a plethora of those tribute bands," he said.

Tribute bands have always been around but "they haven't been as concentrated as now," noted Brian Brown, a co-owner of the Backyard and an active musician heading Sloppy Joe, a long-running local favorite cover band.

Brown, in fact, has created tribute shows himself, pulling Waco musicians together for tribute nights at the Backyard that featured the music of the Eagles, women in country and southern rock, due to audience requests.

Backyard crowds have turned out in the past for Dallas-based AC/DC tribute band Back in Black, which has put Waco on its concert map, as well as acts devoted to the music of KISS and Selena.

He points out a difference in the shows he assembles and the ones that touring acts often bring to Waco stages: His are about the music and the songs, while others try to replicate the name bands' stage shows, complete with lighting, costuming and special effects.

Though fans can be obsessive in how closely tribute acts sound like the original, Brown has found that his audiences haven't complained when he's added female backup singers or keyboard players. Putting together an audience-pleasing show also is more than lining up hit songs. "I love the Eagles, but they did a lot of slow songs. When "Take It Easy" is one of your uptempo songs ... " he said.

While fan interest and ticket sales are bringing tribute acts to town, high prices are keeping others away. Both Brown and Konzelman noted that while the years immediately after pandemic shutdowns saw touring bands eager to get back on the road, pricing their acts accordingly, 2023 has seen a startling jump in pricing.

"Bands that used to cost $3,000 to $6,000 to book several years ago now are in the $15,000 range," Konzelman said. "As an artist myself, I understand that they're throwing nets out into the water."

Texas country music also is in transition, Brown noted, with many of the genre's leading acts now viewed as "elder statesmen," and their younger successors up for grabs.

Audience influences

Past guidelines for guessing whether a touring band can sell tickets in Waco also are changing. Brown was surprised to see how quickly tickets to newcomer Bailey Zimmerman sold, only to realize later Zimmerman had a huge following on TikTok.

Similarly, music that's in film or television can boost audience appeal. "I love and curse (the television series) 'Yellowstone,' because every time a band gets a song on that show, their prices go crazy," Brown said.

Are tribute bands crowding out original acts in Waco? Konzelman, a guitar-playing singer-songwriter who performs solo and with his wife Amanda as The Union Revival, doesn't think so.

As a singer-songwriter, he doesn't have the following that could fill the Hippodrome, with its approximately 800-seat capacity or the slightly larger outdoor venue The Backyard. Smaller clubs and restaurants provide more of the listening environment that Konzelman likes as a performer and those places are still available for local acts.

Konzelman moved to full-time status as a programmer and booker for the Hippodrome earlier this year and the name of the game for him is keeping that venue busy. "My mandate is to fill the calendar," he said.

While tribute bands presently are bringing in the audiences — recent shows built on music by the Eagles and by Sonny and Cher were near sellouts — he's also seeking to complement that by booking current name acts such as comics Rodney Carrington and Steve Harvey, as well as college favorite Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.

Brown also noted that the two venues offer different audience experiences, air-conditioned indoor seating at the Hippodrome, outdoor stage and seating at The Backyard with more room for volume.

The two programmers agree that what's important is that Wacoans are going out to enjoy live entertainment. If the Hippodrome can pull a large crowd of older adults and the Backyard equally large numbers of Texas country fans, the net result are more people downtown going to venues, restaurants and bars.

In time, a busy downtown draws its own crowd and that's what often makes a nightlife scene for a city. Old hits and tribute bands, new music and bands — all do their part. "I'm hoping this becomes the norm," Konzelman said.