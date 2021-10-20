Twin pianists double concert dimension with Waco Symphony, featuring Scott Drew

While their unified sense of interpretation has impressed classical listeners, it’s not easy to achieve. “The absolute hardest part is to play as one person. Even for twins, that’s the absolute hardest part,” Christina said.

How do they do it? Listening, particularly to the emotional thread running through a partner’s playing, and meshing one’s performance to fit that. “You’re always communicating with another person and everything is in relationship with another person,” she said. “You’re always listening to the other person and that’s what makes it fun, that interaction.”

That interaction expands when one adds an orchestra and then an audience, and Christina said the return of listeners to concert halls after pandemic shutdowns and restrictions has been welcome. “(There’s) nothing like being in person and in the same room,” she said.

The concert’s second half adds the evening’s second guest with Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew. He’ll narrate verses by Frances Button describing the animals musically sketched in the Saint-Saens piece for two pianos and chamber ensemble. Drew was invited to participate in recognition of Baylor’s national basketball championship won last spring. “He couldn’t be more obliging and personable,” Heyde said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to celebrate him and the achievement of his team.”

