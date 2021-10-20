Twin pianists double concert dimension with Waco Symphony, featuring Scott Drew

The Waco Symphony Orchestra begins its first full season Thursday night after a year largely absent from the concert hall and although music by French composers is the program’s theme, simply the sound of an orchestra playing for an in-person audience is music enough.
COVID-19 precautions restricting audience and orchestra size among other considerations last year forced the symphony to an online holiday program and a Belles and Brass concert with orchestra ensembles in a larger hall, the Grand Lodge of Texas.
Thursday’s concert combines the familiar elements in place for much of the WSO’s history: guest artists in the form of American pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton and Baylor University head men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, a full orchestra, an in-person audience, and the WSO’s concert home, Waco Hall.
“It’s good to play in front of an audience again,” said WSO music director Stephen Heyde.
Concertgoers will find several changes at the 2021-22 season opener. An expansion of Baylor University event security measures to Waco Hall this year will require those attending pass through metal detectors at the hall’s front entrances or be wanded at side entrances. Purses or bags won’t be allowed unless they are small and transparent, or hand-sized such as a clutch purse. No concessions will be sold in the lobby.
Waco Symphony Association executive director Carolyn Bess, who took over from longtime director Susan Taylor after Taylor’s retirement in August, advised concertgoers to arrive a little earlier to allow time to go through Waco Hall security.
Mask wearing is strongly encouraged, but not required, and many of the orchestra’s players will be masked. Heyde said players are either vaccinated or will have had a recent negative COVID-19 test. Though there’s no predetermined seat spacing, symphony officials say there are enough vacant seats at Thursday’s concert that those uncomfortable with their seats can move to others.
Ticketing also has changed with advance tickets now sold online through Baylor’s Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office, although concertgoers can still buy tickets at the Waco Hall box office before the concert.
Thursday’s concert program features light and accessible pieces rich in instrumental color and dynamics: Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture” to open the evening, followed by Francis Poulenc’s “Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra,” with a second half consisting of Jules Massenet’s “El Cid” ballet suite and Camille Saint-Saens’ “The Carnival of the Animals,” narrated by Scott Drew.
“It’s a delicious rainbow of sounds,” Heyde said.
For the piano-playing twin Naughton Sisters, the Poulenc concerto has a sensibility that reflects much of the pianists’ performances. “It’s a very fun piece ... and reflects (Poulenc’s) personality. he was a very witty man and had a sense of fun,” explained Christina in a recent phone interview from Philadelphia.
The two-piano concerto mixes contrasting elements from Mozart references to sounds suggesting Indonesian gamelan music while its tone ranges from light and playful to reflective.
While the sisters have won critical praise for their close, intuitive playing, they came to performing together somewhat later in their musical training. The New Jersey twins were trained as solo performers, but started performing together toward the end of high school and beginning of their college days at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
It took a little adjustment, particularly when playing four-hand arrangements where two pianists share the bench and keyboard. “We were not used to sharing each other’s space,” admitted Christina.
They had a knack for it, however, as they progressed through graduate studies at the Juilliard School in New York, finishing in 2013, and a professional career. Their seamless, sensitive playing has won acclaim in Europe, Asia and the United States and in 2019 the pair were the first piano duo to receive an Avery Fisher Career Grant.
While their unified sense of interpretation has impressed classical listeners, it’s not easy to achieve. “The absolute hardest part is to play as one person. Even for twins, that’s the absolute hardest part,” Christina said.
How do they do it? Listening, particularly to the emotional thread running through a partner’s playing, and meshing one’s performance to fit that. “You’re always communicating with another person and everything is in relationship with another person,” she said. “You’re always listening to the other person and that’s what makes it fun, that interaction.”
That interaction expands when one adds an orchestra and then an audience, and Christina said the return of listeners to concert halls after pandemic shutdowns and restrictions has been welcome. “(There’s) nothing like being in person and in the same room,” she said.
The concert’s second half adds the evening’s second guest with Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew. He’ll narrate verses by Frances Button describing the animals musically sketched in the Saint-Saens piece for two pianos and chamber ensemble. Drew was invited to participate in recognition of Baylor’s national basketball championship won last spring. “He couldn’t be more obliging and personable,” Heyde said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to celebrate him and the achievement of his team.”