Violin virtuoso Gil Shaham highlights Waco Symphony opener

The Waco Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season on Sept. 29 with a concert that hits multiple sweet spots.

For the WSO, it's the presence of violinist Gil Shaham as guest artist, the latest addition to the lineup of violin virtuosos who have performed with the symphony over its 60 years. That remarkable lineup boasts the likes of Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, Pinchas Zukerman, Midori, Aaron Rosand, Robert McDuffie and Nadja Salerno-Sonenberg.

For Shaham, 51, the concert has him performing Antonín Dvořák's Violin Concerto, a favorite piece by a favorite composer.

And for longtime WSO supporters, the Sept. 29 performance marks the sweet spot of an anniversary, the orchestra's 60th season, no mean achievement as the last 15 years spanning a major recession and a global pandemic have shuttered more than a few American orchestras.

Shaham, whose marriage of technical brilliance and soulful interpretation in his playing has earned him an international reputation, comes to Waco as his performing schedule continues to rebound from the pandemic with recent concerts in upstate New York, Missouri and Oklahoma.

"I feel like things are back. Things that were postponed have come back in spring and fall," he said in a recent phone interview from his home in New York City. "I feel like everybody's happy to be making music. Not that we took it for granted before, but I think we realize how precious it is."

He performed the Dvořák violin concerto last month with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The three-movement concerto isn't as frequently played as the better known cello concerto and has more of a Czech flavor in its use of singing melody and folk music, particularly in a final movement drawn from the furiant, a Czech folk dance.

"People play the cello concerto all the time, but (the violin concert) is no less of a masterpiece," Shaham said. "It's such great writing, always full of surprises.

"I've always loved this composer. I feel like I never know enough of his music," the violinist said. There's a personal touch to that sentiment as well: Shaham met members of Dvořák's family, including his grandson, during a visit to Prague years ago. "They're really wonderful people," he said.

The American-born violinist grew up in Israel, where he made his professional debut as a teenager, but returned to the States for high school studies at the Aspen School of Music, followed by The Juilliard School and Columbia University in New York, which has been home for much of his life. He's played with some of the leading orchestras around the world, with a 1998 Grammy Award, a 2008 Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year in 2012 among his career awards.

Shaham has nearly three dozen solo and ensemble recordings to his credit, with orchestral concertos an emphasis in his repertoire.

"He's really one of the great violinists of our time,"noted WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde, who will conduct this and November's WSO concert as his final ones before retiring from the WSO. "It's really a great, great honor to have him open our season."

The Dvořák concerto will cap a program that features works by Mozart, Brahms and contemporary composer Aaron Jay Kernis. Mozart's "Overture to 'The Magic Flute'" comes from his most popular opera, one filled with Masonic references and symbols, and was written only days before the opera debuted, Heyde said. Typically for Mozart, it's not a throwaway piece. "It manages to be comedic and deep," Heyde said.

Kernis, who at 61 years of age is nearly as old as the WSO, used the music of 12th century abbess Hildegard of Bingen as a starting point for his soaring, ethereal "Musica Celestis," a work that will be played in memory of the victims of the May 24, 2022, school shooting in Uvalde, Heyde said.

Rounding out the Sept. 29 program is Brahms' "Variations on a Theme by Haydn," whose central theme of St. Anthony's Chorale was wrongly attributed at the time to Haydn.

The theme for this WSO season is "The Magic of Music," which Heyde attributes to music's ability to speak to people over the centuries, culture and geography. "Music has the capacity to bring us all together. Music is something that brings hope and wonder to everybody," he said.