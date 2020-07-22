Waco-area musicians struggle as venues shrink

His Lost Heart Highway band was gearing up to start their spring schedule in March when the shutdowns began and playing dates started evaporating. “I have not played with the whole band since New Year’s Eve,” he said.

He’s tried to fill his schedule wherever possible, with gigs at the Tokio Store, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, West’s Playdium Pool, McGregor’s 5-J Dance Hall and, this weekend, the Dead Fish Bar in Belton.

Country singer-songwriter Kayla Ray secured an affordable subleased place in Springfield, Missouri, last year and has used it as base for her travels, including periodic returns to her McLennan County roots. She was preparing for a Kansas City-area show this weekend — her first since March 13, she noted — and has found herself shifting to writing songs and doing streaming video performance in the interim.

For a performer accustomed to some 130 to 150 gigs a year, the slowdown has been a considerable change and comes after one of her most successful years, with touring coast-to-coast and a two-week run in Europe.

Still, she’s aware others in the music industry and music venues have it worse than she has had. “I mean, I’ve played the H-E-B produce section. I’m certainly not too proud to play,” she laughed.

Mixed feelings