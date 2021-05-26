Waco band Sloppy Joe marks 25th (26th) year in Backyard show

Brian Brown’s first reaction to the suggestion that created the Waco cover band Sloppy Joe some 26 years ago was disbelief. He’d been playing in a hard rock band with Jeremy Moore when Buddy Luedeker, a friend from another band, called and suggested they start a new group, one that did something different — like funk and disco.

“I said, ‘Are you out of your mind?’” recalled Brown.

He agreed to give it a try and, with Mark Ustanik and Mark Frank rounding out the group, the five tried their hand at it. “Surprisingly, it was pretty good,” he remembered.

The cover band’s debut at the Baylor University-area bar Scruffy Murphy’s, though, lit the match with the new band and its sandwich-derived name, playing to a packed house. “From the very first song, those people were ready to party,” Luedeker recalled. “It was amazing. It felt like this had been a crowd who had followed us for years. I thought, ‘How are we going to top this?’ I don’t think we ever topped it, but we duplicated it quite a few times. I’ve played in about 15 bands since then and I never had a first gig like this.”