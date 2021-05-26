Waco band Sloppy Joe marks 25th (26th) year in Backyard show

Brian Brown’s first reaction to the suggestion that created the Waco cover band Sloppy Joe some 26 years ago was disbelief. He’d been playing in a hard rock band with Jeremy Moore when Buddy Luedeker, a friend from another band, called and suggested they start a new group, one that did something different — like funk and disco.
“I said, ‘Are you out of your mind?’” recalled Brown.
He agreed to give it a try and, with Mark Ustanik and Mark Frank rounding out the group, the five tried their hand at it. “Surprisingly, it was pretty good,” he remembered.
The cover band’s debut at the Baylor University-area bar Scruffy Murphy’s, though, lit the match with the new band and its sandwich-derived name, playing to a packed house. “From the very first song, those people were ready to party,” Luedeker recalled. “It was amazing. It felt like this had been a crowd who had followed us for years. I thought, ‘How are we going to top this?’ I don’t think we ever topped it, but we duplicated it quite a few times. I’ve played in about 15 bands since then and I never had a first gig like this.”
Flash forward to the present and that Brown-led pop/R&B cover band, whose lineup he estimates has rotated through more than 30 local musicians, is still rolling. “We’ve been playing for 26 solid years,” said the 53-year-old Brown, still the band’s front man and a co-partner at The Backyard, the venue that will host Sloppy Joe’s 25th anniversary concert on Friday.
Yes, Brown said, the band actually turned 25 last year, but COVID-19 put it on ice.
Brown and the band’s current lineup — Brown, Neal Davis, Mike Ramos, Jimmy Aguirre and Jon Kutz — will hit the stage as Waco’s longtime, crowd-pleasing pop and rhythm-and-blues cover band celebrates with players past and present. “We rounded up some of the billion and three people who’ve played for us over the years,” Brown joked.
In those 25 years, Sloppy Joe — its name blessed by a song in Adam Sandler movie “Billy Madison” — has played close to home, but as far away as Chicago, Colorado, New Mexico and Belize; recorded a full-length record and an EP; and provided happy musical memories for innumerable weddings, local shows and corporate gigs.
One of Brown’s favorite moments in all that came when the band opened for rocker Eddie Money and Money, a veteran in crowd-pleasing himself, chatted up Brown to tell him he and his band had the right stuff. “That was a great feeling — you know you’re doing something right,” he said.
The band’s formula for success: fun music, talented musicians, an attitude to please listeners and a professional ethic that treated both musicians and venues fairly. “Musicians tend to stick around when you pay them,” Brown quipped.
Brown said Sloppy Joe’s audiences have more people who tell him “My parents loved you,” but regardless of age, “Our crowds still want to dance and stand on tables and chairs. We just start early enough so our audiences has time to get home to watch the news.”