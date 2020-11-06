Waco/Baylor symphony conductor Stephen Heyde online on Monday

At this time of year in a pre-COVID-19 world, we'd be a concert or two into a Waco Symphony Orchestra season and about the same for the Baylor Symphony Orchestra, both of which are led by Stephen Heyde, the music director of the former and the conductor-in-residence for the latter. We're not, which makes a livestreamed BSO strings-only concert Monday night notable as a rare opportunity.

Heyde recently won the Lilly Fellows Program's 2020 Arlin G. Meyer Prize in Music Performance for his work with the BSO, particularly on the work submitted for the competition, the orchestra's 2019 performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," at Baylor's President's Concert that year. Joining the orchestra in that concert were the A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir.

That same performance won the Baylor orchestra its fifth American Prize in Orchestral Performance this year, an impressive string of wins given the membership of collegiate ensembles changes slightly each year due to student graduations. Those who'd like to listen to that Mahler performance can find it here.