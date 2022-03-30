Waco classical musicians find freedom, creativity in duo

Two is a challenging and flexible number when it comes to the string duo Duo-B, composed of violinist Hirono Borter and cellist Philip Borter.

Challenging in that it requires a technical expertise to cover the missing parts of larger ensembles adapted for two players, flexible in that it expands melody and interactive possibilities for original work written for violin and cello.

Challenge and flexibility come together in the Duo-B program "Reimagining Bach" presented Sunday at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, the final concert in the church's Sacred Arts Series. It's the first live performance in Waco for the couple since they and their children moved to town two years ago, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was closing many things down, and a second, if one counts the online virtual concert they did earlier.

Philip, 38, is an associate professor of cello at Baylor University while Hirono, 33, composes and teaches private violin. Both are parents to four children, three sons and a daughter, ranging from 8 years to a 1-year-old born in Waco a year ago this Friday.

The two met in 2009 in Germany where she was studying violin in Berlin and he was an Eastman School of Music intern studying abroad. The two hit it off, leading to a relationship that led to studies at the Eastman School, a marriage, a performing career for more than a decade and a family.

Duo-B, the ensemble they form, enables them to explore and build on a classical repertoire for violin and cello, with emphasis on exploring and building, thanks in large part to Hirono's composing. "There's a rich tradition of music that's largely untapped," Philip said. Many times that's a starting point, with new lines spanning classical, folk and rock styles added or entwined.

The two have performed in such venues as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Kodak Hall at the Eastman School, the Universität der Künste in Berlin and Minato Mirai Hall in Yokohama, Japan.

Playing as a duo proves less restricting than as part of a larger ensemble, where performers work with instrumental lines written with a group sound in mind. "There's a lot of freedom in it, but it certainly poses some challenges. It forces us to be more creative when it comes to chords and textures," Philip said.

Sunday's hourlong "Reimagining Bach" showcases her work in taking themes and lines from the classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach and reworking them in new styles. The concert also will feature a piece from the duo's experimenting with Latin American music, "Tango Nostalgia," in the style of Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

Philip said his family has found Waco "the perfect size for us." With past concert restrictions easing up across the county, Duo-B will start to use Waco as a home base for outside concerts, with performances ahead at the Victoria Bach Festival in Victoria this June, and fall concerts in Tyler and San Antonio.

