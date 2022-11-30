Waco composer debuts Christmas stage concert

Three years ago, Peter Emerson saw a Christmas stage concert that married rock and pop arrangements of holiday music with visual images, only to leave out, for him, the heart of the story: Jesus Christ’s birth.

“It was a Christmas show that was very entertaining, but afterwards I thought, ‘I can do that.’ Later, I found myself thinking, ‘Why am I not doing this?’” he said.

On Saturday, the result of his rhetorical question takes the stage with the debut of “He Rules the World,“with two performances at the Dell Theatre of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Austin.

The 53-year-old Emerson divides his time between leading the jazz program at Harker Heights High School, playing piano and organ at First Baptist Church of Waco, leading the church’s Fifth Street Band jazz ensemble, and composing and arranging.

With the time left over, he wrote “He Rules the World,” a musical retelling of the Christmas story from the prophecies of Isaiah in the Old Testament to the birth of Jesus, including the Holy Family’s detour to Egypt and their return.

The concert spans 17 original songs, many referencing familiar Christmas carols and anthems, that stylistically run from rock ’n’ roll and rhythm-and-blues to progressive jazz fusion.

It’s performed by five singers, with live accompaniment by a five-piece combo and animations created by Wonderstory.net. “There’s lots to look at and listen to,” he said.

Emerson had most of his concert written two years ago, but the pandemic closed down any plans for its production. The time on hold, however, proved beneficial as the project won the support of actor Kevin Sorbo, who recorded narration for the project then signed on as executive producer. Retired Waco school teacher and administrator Terri Castleberry wrote the narration moving the story between songs and stage actor David Gaschen, best known for more than 1,000 performances as the Phantom in European and Broadway productions of “The Phantom of the Opera,” joined to sing those songs from Joseph’s point of view.

The 90-minute production is performed without intermission at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Dell Theatre at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School’s upper campus, 5901 Southwest Parkway. Tickets are $25 to $59.50, with $100 VIP tickets, available at eventbrite.com and herulestheworld.com.