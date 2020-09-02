Waco Hippodrome hopes to boost live local music

There’s music in the air this month at the Waco Hippodrome and, as weekend evening pedestrians will tell you, that’s not speaking metaphorically.
After pandemic shutdowns and slowdowns for the last five months, the downtown restaurant and theater is starting to bring live and local music back, note by note and night by night.
Last month, the Hippodrome started a Friday night Amplify Waco music night to supplement live music that’s returning on Saturday nights. That brings the venue halfway to Aaron Konzelman’s goal of live music of some sort Thursdays through Sundays.
The details are still being worked out, but Konzelman, the Hippodrome marketing and communications coordinator, aims to start a Sunday gospel music brunch later this month. He also plans to open up second-floor dining to the public with the bar expanded into more of a whiskey bar, complete with — you guessed it — live music from solo musicians and small acts.
“We want to start having live music in at least one place in the Hippodrome Thursdays through Sundays,” he said.
The brunch may have an admission charge, but the other music offerings are free. All will be done with current COVID-19 precautions and benefiting in large part from the open-air seating offered by the theater’s third-floor Hightop at the Hippodrome. That means spacing of customer seating, lower capacity limits, masks required to and from tables, hand sanitation stations and more.
Konzelman sees live music helping to reestablish the Hippodrome as a downtown entertainment hub, bringing people to downtown and giving a shot in the arm to local musicians who’ve seen many of their dependable venues shuttered since June.
“We know the Waco music scene is hurting really bad,” said Konzelman, himself a longtime singer and songwriter who performs with his wife Amanda as the folk Americana duo Union Revival.
The Amplify Waco nights, 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, will give local musicians a platform and, through repeat appearances, a chance to build or rebuild followings. Scheduled for this month are Mike Stanley, the Rowdy Bishop Band, Tea Aguilar and Jonna Mae.
On Saturdays, there’s DJ Magnum for the month of September, followed by Michael Saldana, with live music on Saturdays continuing a series started earlier and sponsored by TFNB Your Bank For Life. The popular, audience-interactive Dueling Pianos show also will return on Sept. 12 and 26, and Oct. 10 and 24.
Konzelman said it’s important to be consistent in offering entertainment on a regular basis to build an audience. Similarly, artists who regularly return to a venue find it helps create a fan following.
That regularity, joined by more venues rebounding from COVID-19 limitations, may help downtown Waco return as a destination for live music. “That’s really how Austin became successful,” he said.
The Hippodrome also anticipates the return of first-run films as Hollywood studios begin this month to release more new movies to theaters. Though Waco multiplexes AMC Classic Galaxy 16 and Regal Jewel 16 have been closed for nearly five months, the Hippodrome has screened films in its five theater spaces throughout the summer.
Attendance seems to be title-driven, but it’s increasing with the return of new movies such as “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” in the last three weeks. The theater also has partnered with Waco radio station KWBT-FM (94.5, The Beat) for a Tuesday night Classic Movie Series that this month features “Love and Basketball,” “Boyz n the Hood,” “House Party” and “Set It Off.”
Two sold-out Dueling Pianos shows last Saturday drew around 100 people, a sign to Konzelman that some are ready to get back to in-person entertainment, COVID-19 precautions and all.
“People don’t seem to be as skittish as they were two or three months ago,” he said. “Also, I think people are stir-crazy and feel they really need to get back to something normal. We can do this.”
