Waco hopes Music Friendly tag draws attention

The designation comes almost a year after TMO director Brendon Anthony spoke to a small crowd of more than 100 Waco musicians, arts advocates and music fans about the program, and what was needed for Waco to qualify. A working group led by Bertka, Katie Selman of Keep Waco Loud, Lindsay Liepman of KXXV-TV and Fiona Bond of arts nonprofit Creative Waco led the efforts for Waco’s Music Friendly status after the TMO workshop.

Bond noted several Waco organizations had collaborated on the effort, including the Music Association of Central Texas, Keep Waco Loud, Creative Waco, Texas Music Cafe, Waco Symphony Orchestra, Baylor University School of Music and McLennan Community College Fine Arts Department.

Those groups and more will continue to share information and ideas about Waco’s varied music scene in a continuing effort to expand it, she said. That would include holding workshops and other opportunities for professional development and forums on how to overcome obstacles to success.

The Music Friendly announcement comes as many of Waco’s music venues are closed due to COVID-19 concerns with musicians and venue owners are looking for ways to attract customers.

“Maybe this is the time to do this sort of thing,” Pendergraft said.

