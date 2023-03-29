Saturday nights at the Bridge Street Plaza will ring with live music, much of it from local bands, as the Levitt AMP Music Series launches its debut season on April 22.

More than 20 bands are booked for the 10-week series, which runs on Saturdays from April 22 through July 1 with the exception of Memorial Day weekend.

Among the highlighted acts: Austin blues singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster, a McLennan Community College graduate and Waco favorite appearing on June 10, and zydeco stars T. Broussard and the Zydeco Steppers on June 24.

The series won't just be art for the ear, either. Planners are adding visual art, food trucks and a market space to the concerts to expand its reach, appeal and opportunity for artists.

"It's a concert and an arts festival mashed into one," explained Kennedy Sam, marketing and communications director of the arts nonprofit Creative Waco. Last year's Chalk Waco event in downtown won't be returning, but parts of it will live on in the AMP series.

In addition to two or more bands featured in each concert, artists will make street and wall art on-site, some working live during the evening. A market will open at 5 p.m., an hour before the music starts, and artists will be among the vendors.

DJs, dance groups and more will perform between acts, expanding the range of local talent showcased at the series. "We really wanted to introduce people to all the magic happening in our community," Sam said.

A $90,000 Levitt Foundation grant will underwrite the music series for three years, part of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards aimed at supporting live music in small to midsize American cities. Waco's online support of live music during a grant awards contest last year placed the city in the top 10, qualifying it for the grant. Waco is the only Texas city to receive an AMP grant last year.

Eric Linares, who led organizers in creating the series' musical lineup, said the 10 concerts in the first of three seasons underwritten by the Levitt AMP grant will emphasize local talent, both to get the series started and to provide a platform for local bands who might get booked by other cities with their own Levitt AMP series. "We want to uplift our own talent," he said.

A community call for band and musician nominations drew more than 200 suggestions. The series will kick off April 22 with the Waco Community Choir and Taushey Sias and her band in an emphasis on gospel and rhythm-and-blues, what Linares called "the musical roots of East Waco."

Bands and musicians booked for the first season include the Atkins Tent Revival, Suede, Sunnn, Zamora County Line, the Central Texas Jazz Society, Leaf Vxllage, Smooth Nature, Nate Breezy, Sean Anderson, Kam KT, Ashley Artisan and The Flat 7 Band, Sioux Young, Migzavier, Fabian Brown and the Sanger Heights Blues Allstars.

Succeeding weeks will sample other genres, including blues, hip-hop, jazz, Tejano, R&B, alternative rock and indie. Linares said community nominations as well as vendor applications can be made through links at creativewaco.org throughout the run of the three-year series.

Sam said Creative Waco chose to focus attention on Bridge Street Plaza as a new community art space rather than continue the chalk festival. Part of the intent for earlier chalk events were to help artists and local businesses recover from pandemic closings and disruptions; some grant funding also was limited rather than continuing, she said.

Hours for the Levitt AMP series concerts are 5 to 9 p.m. for the market and 6 to 9 p.m. for the music, with headliners anticipated to play around 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Those attending the free music series can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating, coolers and food, although food trucks also will be present.