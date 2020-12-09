 Skip to main content
Waco music television program expands reach
Waco music television program expands reach

"Texas Voices"

KXXV news host Lindsay Liepman talks to xxxxxx for a new “Texas Voices” series that highlights local and regional Texas country and Americana music.

 J. Genevieve photo

Those who’ve enjoyed sampling local music on Sunday afternoons through the “Texas Music Cafe” broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on KXXV-TV, Channel 25, can see the Texas music continue on Saturday night beginning in January.

KXXV daytime news anchor Lindsay Liepman will host a new half-hour “Texas Voices,” an expansion of her music features for the station, at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 16.

Like “Texas Music Cafe,” the program will focus on musicians, artists and creatives in Texas country and Americana music. The series, planned to run through April, will be filmed at College Station’s well-known country nightclub the Dixie Chicken. Not only is it an important country venue in the state, but it’s in the city where Texas A&M University graduate Liepman lived when she attended college, she said.

The current run of “Texas Music Cafe,” seen at 4 p.m. Sundays on KXXV, started through a collaboration involving the Texas Music Cafe, the city of Waco, Creative Waco and Rogue Media Network, with advisory help from Liepman, who had worked earlier with “TMC” and its founder and director Chris Ermoian.

That program’s emphasis on Texas music inspired her to consider a similar program produced by her station and, when coupled with sister station KRHD-TV in Bryan/College Station, broadcast over a 22-county area. “I think of it as a companion piece to ‘Texas Music Cafe,’” she said.

While geographically broader in its subjects, “Texas Voices” will highlight some of Waco’s musicians and bands, thanks to Liepman’s local contacts and collaborators like Keep Waco Loud’s Katie Selman and Jacob Green.

