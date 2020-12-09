Waco music television program expands reach

Those who’ve enjoyed sampling local music on Sunday afternoons through the “Texas Music Cafe” broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on KXXV-TV, Channel 25, can see the Texas music continue on Saturday night beginning in January.

KXXV daytime news anchor Lindsay Liepman will host a new half-hour “Texas Voices,” an expansion of her music features for the station, at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays starting Jan. 16.

Like “Texas Music Cafe,” the program will focus on musicians, artists and creatives in Texas country and Americana music. The series, planned to run through April, will be filmed at College Station’s well-known country nightclub the Dixie Chicken. Not only is it an important country venue in the state, but it’s in the city where Texas A&M University graduate Liepman lived when she attended college, she said.

The current run of “Texas Music Cafe,” seen at 4 p.m. Sundays on KXXV, started through a collaboration involving the Texas Music Cafe, the city of Waco, Creative Waco and Rogue Media Network, with advisory help from Liepman, who had worked earlier with “TMC” and its founder and director Chris Ermoian.