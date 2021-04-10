Waco musician Aaron Konzelman talks about "The Voice"

Storytelling flavors much of Aaron Konzelman's creative life after more than two decades as a songwriter, musician and church worship leader.
His recent run on NBC's national musical reality show "The Voice," however, introduced him to it in a new form: television.
As a camera crew filmed him waiting offstage for his time to perform, a show producer asked if he was nervous.
A performer since his teens, playing in front of audiences and church congregations sometimes in the thousands, Konzelman was far more eager and relaxed than nervous. Well, could you maybe wring your hands? The producer asked. Pace as you wait?
"I wasn't prepared for the acting part of it, the TV part of it," he said. "I had to think how it looked for someone looking in. I had to tell the story through my body language, my appearance.
"Storytelling is what I love to do and for me, the music part was the natural part. … It's a TV show, not really a competition. They need characters to play."
Konzelman, 39, bested scores of other singers in the show's Blind Auditions round and worked with country star Blake Shelton on his team of contestants before losing in the Battle Rounds to singer Connor Christian on March 29.
Friends and family saw him on television twice, during which he sang Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" and partnered with Christian on Waylon Jennings' "Ain't Living Long Like This," the latter falling on the same night the Baylor University women's basketball team lost a heart-breaker to the University of Connecticut in the NCAA tournament.
Behind the scenes was another, longer story, one of weeks of preparation for slivers of time on national TV.
"It's a four-month investment of time for two or three episodes," Konzelman said, shaking his head.
Though many of "The Voice's" contestants are scrapping for a chance to boost their musical careers, the show came looking for Konzelman rather than the other way around.
In fact, his "Voice" story started five years ago when NBC was preparing a new series on songwriters called "Songbird." Executive producer Michelle McNulty had come across Union Revival, the seasoned duo of Konzelman and his wife Amanda, and planned to feature them in its pilot, coming to Waco to shoot footage of the musical pair.
The proposed series took a different turn in its early stages, however, and the Konzelman footage ended up on the shelf.
Flash forward to the spring of 2020. The early months of pandemic shutdowns had shuttered venues where Union Revival had been playing, including the Waco Hippodrome, where Konzelman works as communications and booking director. An audio engineer by training, Konzelman started livestreaming his and his wife's performances from their home, where they happened to catch the eye, and ear, of a "Voice" producer looking for a new season of contestants.
The producer considered their video good enough to count as a successful audition and asked for more video of Konzelman, Amanda and the two together.
The show went with Aaron as a solo performer, not so much on the basis of talent, but because he fit a storyline, he said.
"I think they wanted me to fit the part of 'the country performer,'" he said.
Though his songwriting covers more pop, rock and Americana territory than country and his musical future lies with Union Revival and not as a solo act, Konzelman stepped through the open door.
"It's never been a dream of mine being on reality TV, but when they reach out to you and offer," he said.
In October, Konzelman flew to Burbank, California, to join about 100 potential contestants in several weeks of rehearsals, interviews and performances at NBC Studios before "The Voice's" celebrity judges — Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — selected their teams for the season.
The Waco musician also found himself with a backing band for the first time in years, the series' house band of pro studio musicians.
"The band was incredible," he said. "Everyone got 15 minutes with the band. They'd play through an MP3 track of the song you were going to sing, ask if you had any suggestions or changes, then they'd play through those changes. They're that good."
When Konzelman's two-minute moment arrived, the one that was supposed to make him nervous, he took the soundstage armed with his 1956 Gibson acoustic guitar, sang Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" and got judges Shelton and Legend to turn their chairs to select him.
What appeared to viewers as a short conversation between Konzelman and the judges actually was considerably longer and led to Konzelman changing his mind on whose team to join.
"I love John (Legend) … I so respect him as a songwriter and producer," he said.
But the industry connections Konzelman hoped to make, people who worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Lyle Lovett, Bonnie Raitt and Emmylou Harris, are more in Shelton's circle.
When Shelton told Konzelman, "You know who you are and I don't want to change your lane," the Waco musician made his choice, joining Team Blake, just as Waco country singer Holly Tucker did in her "Voice" run in 2013.
The next day, Konzelman was on a flight back to Waco to Amanda and their teenagers Grace and Thatcher, told to return in January for filming of the next rounds of "The Voice" competition.
January found even tighter constraints on rehearsals and performances because of a COVID-19 surge in Burbank, which restricted his time with Shelton, Christian and guest coaches country's Dan + Shay. The preparation time, however, deepened friendships with "The Voice's" wardrobe department, who found a kindred creative spirit who made his own rings, belts and beard oil, and whose Biblically inspired tattoos — "L-I-V-E" on one hand's fingers, "F-R-E-E" on the other, and an arm with "live free" in Hebrew and a philactery — told a personal story.
"Some of my best friendships behind the scenes were with the wardrobe people," he said.
Several were interested enough in his jewelry and leather goods to give him their contact information, he said.
Konzelman didn't make it out of the Battle Rounds as Shelton picked Christian to advance, praising both singers, but citing the stretch the younger singer had made out of his comfort zone of rock 'n' roll.
The Waco musician returned with plans to increase bookings for Union Revival this spring and summer, expand the duo into a band and revive his beard oil and body spray line after post-"Voice" contact by several beard oil companies. The duo's shows this spring have filled the limited capacity of their venues, with audiences filled by their "faithful tribe" of loyal fans, he said.
He is not allowed to release any new music until the current season of "The Voice" ends, but he and his music publishers retain their rights to his catalog of about 80 published or recorded songs. He and Amanda continue to write and work on music, with an eye to releasing an album by this summer.
There is also discussion of Amanda expanding her Revival Pie Company baking business, which, if successful, could lead to a brick-and-mortar venture featuring live music.
"It would be good to provide a space for local music," he said.