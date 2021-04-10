Waco musician Aaron Konzelman talks about "The Voice"

Storytelling flavors much of Aaron Konzelman's creative life after more than two decades as a songwriter, musician and church worship leader.

His recent run on NBC's national musical reality show "The Voice," however, introduced him to it in a new form: television.

As a camera crew filmed him waiting offstage for his time to perform, a show producer asked if he was nervous.

A performer since his teens, playing in front of audiences and church congregations sometimes in the thousands, Konzelman was far more eager and relaxed than nervous. Well, could you maybe wring your hands? The producer asked. Pace as you wait?

"I wasn't prepared for the acting part of it, the TV part of it," he said. "I had to think how it looked for someone looking in. I had to tell the story through my body language, my appearance.

"Storytelling is what I love to do and for me, the music part was the natural part. … It's a TV show, not really a competition. They need characters to play."

Konzelman, 39, bested scores of other singers in the show's Blind Auditions round and worked with country star Blake Shelton on his team of contestants before losing in the Battle Rounds to singer Connor Christian on March 29.