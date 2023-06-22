After years of performing music in a country rock or Southern rock vein, Waco musician Brit Kerr has found his groove and it's back on the traditional country side of the fence.

He recently released a new four-song EP, "All the Damn Things," to illustrate his current musical direction and will integrate it into his show Friday night at Slow Rise on the Brazos, 1620 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

"It's a return to more traditional country for me," the Bosqueville native said.

The EP, recorded at Denton's Panhandle House Recording Studios, features contributions from several people with Waco ties. Greg Henry, a Waco native, helped put together the project, Kerr said, with Justin Pollard, a longtime drummer in Pat Green's band and now an established producer, on board as producer.

Kerr started performing about six years ago while a student at Bosqueville High School and continued through his time at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, the collegiate launching pad for Texas country stars Green and Wade Bowen. Still in the early years of his career, he has opened for country acts including Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Roger Creager and Cody Canada.

The new EP is Kerr's first release since the 2017 EP "Careless Kids" and features songs drawn from relationships and his college years in Lubbock, he said. Kerr's performance Friday is his latest in Waco after earlier shows at Freight Bar and The Backyard. Upcoming weeks find him performing in Buda and Fredericksburg.

Friday's Slow Rise show will give fans a quick listen to where Kerr's been and where he's going.

"You'll hear all the new songs," he said. "You'll hear all the old songs. And you'll hear some covers."