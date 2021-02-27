Waco musician makes run at ‘The Voice’

Waco musician Aaron Konzelman will broaden his audiences to national ones beginning Monday as the singing competition "The Voice" starts its 10th year and 20th season on NBC.

Konzelman, known by many for his singing and songwriting with his wife Amanda in the Americana duo Union Revival, can't divulge anything beyond this season's opening blind audition rounds other than, well, people should watch.

This year's season features celebrity coaches Blake Shelton, one of the show's original coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and, replacing Gwen Stefani from last season, Nick Jonas. Carson Daly returns as host.

Aiding the contestants as they progress toward the final competition for the "Voice" prize are "Battle Advisors" Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Dan + Shay for Team Blake, Brandy for Team Legend and Darren Criss for Team Nick.

The national spotlight punctuates a long musical career for Konzelman, much of it with his wife Amanda since their marriage in 2003. After stints in Houston and Austin with Union Revival and church ministries, they returned to Waco in 2014 and have continued performing here.

Konzelman also works as marketing and communications coordinator for the Waco Hippodrome and has served as contemporary worship leader at First Methodist Church.