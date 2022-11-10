 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco native Jaimee Harris releases new album

  • 0

Waco residents may remember musician Jaimee Harris, who grew up in the area, attended Midway schools and performed with her father Chris in the duo Better Off Dad.

She's been on her own musical career for more than a decade now and winning attention as a songwriter and singer in Americana circles.

Harris, 32, hasn't performed locally in awhile, but those interested in the latest stage of her music can check out the recently released "Missing Someone," the first single of her upcoming album "Boomerang Town" set for a February release on the Thirty Tigers label.

It's a personal album, with songs dealing with addiction (she's seven years sober), recalibrating religious faith in light of her LGBTQ identity and creating connections and community. She talks about the stories behind the songs on her website and there's an image of its album cover that is familiar to Waco residents if they look at the right angle.

People are also reading…

The music video of her single "Missing Someone," which features her partner and fellow singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier, can be seen here.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snoop Dogg partners with Universal Pictures for biopic about his life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert