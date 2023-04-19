Dallas saxophonist Rob Holbert, a Waco native and 1975 graduate of Richfield High School, will join the Waco Jazz Orchestra in the rhythm-and-blues and funk program “Rob and the Bigband” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome. Holbert has played with such jazz and R&B performers over the years as Althea Rene, Ed Shaughnessy, The P-Funk All-Stars, Bernard Wright, Breggett Rideau, Alex Bugnon and Pieces of a Dream. Tickets are $25, $20 and $15, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.