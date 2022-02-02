Waco rapper Payton Bryce releases first album

Rapper Payton Bryce released his album "This Is Change" on Wednesday, a surprising milestone for the West native — surprising that after 16 years of making beats, it's his first.
It's not that Bryce, known best to fans and friends as Pirscription, hasn't recorded to this point. He's spent much of his performing career making mixtapes and collaborating with other area rappers.
But where mixtapes are collections of others' songs, raps and beats, Bryce's "This Is Change" is largely flying solo with his own material and it's personal.
"I've been on a big self-growth journey this year. This past year has been one of trial and error, both in business and my personal life. There's been a lot of death this year and my mental state goes up and down. This album helped me figure that out," he said.
Bryce, 34, worked with Temple producer Clinton Walker on the album, recording it at Walker's CWalka Studios with a little guitar help from cousin Hunter Drake on one track.
It's short: six tracks and a running time under 20 minutes, but Bryce sees it as the next rung up in his career. Though Wednesday, Feb. 2, was the official release date, it's been out long enough to register on Amazon's music charts, where it hit No. 3 in new rap/hip-hop album releases and No. 13 on new albums. Wednesday is also his chance to splash on the iTunes charts and he encourages his fans to buy the digital album rather than streaming it because of the greater impact album sales have on the charts.
The former West High School student is proud he's managed to make a living in what he loves, mixing performing with podcasting, event promotion, shooting music videos and creating graphics. "I've been self-sustaining off of music for about 10 years now," he said. It's enabled him to raise two daughters, 10-year-old Isabella and two-year-old Zara, with partner Beatriz Chavez on a 10-acre property between West and Waco that he points out he bought with his income from rapping.
Choosing to misspell prescription so that his performing name would stand alone on a Google search is part of the hustle. At the same time, he's known for collaborating with other rappers and performers, always open to helping those around him. "Good does go a long way," he explained. "I want to see the most come out of everything."
While he's a familiar presence onstage at Rocky's Roadhouse in Bellmead and more recently Brotherwell Brewing, the rapper said he spends a good amount of time driving to gigs and events in Dallas and Austin, due to a lack of rap or hip-hop venues in Waco.
Two years ago at this time, Bryce was preparing to perform as part of a Waco showcase at Austin's South By Southwest Music Festival, only to see a COVID-19 lockdown close that opportunity. He's spent much of last year making opportunities of his own with "This Is Change" the latest of those, although with SxSW returning to live performances this year, Bryce may see a second chance at the festival in the years ahead.