Waco rapper Payton Bryce releases first album

Rapper Payton Bryce released his album "This Is Change" on Wednesday, a surprising milestone for the West native — surprising that after 16 years of making beats, it's his first.

It's not that Bryce, known best to fans and friends as Pirscription, hasn't recorded to this point. He's spent much of his performing career making mixtapes and collaborating with other area rappers.

But where mixtapes are collections of others' songs, raps and beats, Bryce's "This Is Change" is largely flying solo with his own material and it's personal.

"I've been on a big self-growth journey this year. This past year has been one of trial and error, both in business and my personal life. There's been a lot of death this year and my mental state goes up and down. This album helped me figure that out," he said.

Bryce, 34, worked with Temple producer Clinton Walker on the album, recording it at Walker's CWalka Studios with a little guitar help from cousin Hunter Drake on one track.