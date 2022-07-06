Waco recording studio marks 30th year

Steve and Kayla Rosas have recorded thousands of songs over the years with their Direct Resonance Recording Studio — DRS Studios, in the shorthand of local musicians — but the one they celebrate on Sunday is their own sweet song of resilience, as they mark their studio’s 30th anniversary.

To celebrate, they’ll welcome friends and well-wishers from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, while a selection of Waco musicians and songwriters who’ve worked with them perform live in what Steve considers a live playlist for the studio’s work.

Their three decades of recording in Waco not only has spanned more than a generation of the Waco music scene, but the revolutionary change in the music industry caused by digitalization, a change that shaped the Rosas’ business as well, whih almost came to a crashing halt two years ago when COVID-19 shut down performances and group gatherings, effectively putting most of their clients on ice.

“After COVID, I though we’re not going to make it,” he said. But with the pluck and savvy that made DRS the Little Waco Studio That Could for most of its history, the pair pivoted to new recording jobs and other work to keep their home studio afloat at the time. After two years that shuttered many small recording operations, DRS is still in business and celebrating that fact. “We wanted to gather as many patrons as possible in one place to thank them,” he said. “Just posting something on social media didn’t seem enough.”

Sunday’s band lineup is fluid, but the audience may see bluegrass band Dueling Hearts, folk and international music from the Horton Duo, rockers Common Ground, country and pop singer Donna Beckham, indie rock from Tea Aguilar, Texas Red Dirt country from Jason Fletcher, rock from Towne Adams and likely more. In between acts, the Rosases will play some of the music and bands they’ve recorded.

Part of that eclecticism comes from Rosas’ philosophy on recording: finding what makes a local band or musician distinctive, whether sound or songwriting, and using recording to bring that out. “We don’t want to do cookie-cutter stuff,” he said.

The couple met some 30 years ago as recording students in McLennan Community College’s commercial music program. Steve, 55, grew up the son of Tejano musician Maurice Rosas, whose Blue Diamonds band played in West Texas in the Sweetwater area. Kayla, 53, came from a musical family near Brownwood and played bass in their bluegrass/country band.

After graduating in 1992, they started working together in a small studio located at the time in the Diamond Point shopping center on North Valley Mills Drive. A major client, American Amicable Life Insurance Company, helped them get started by hiring them to record meetings to distribute to the company’s sales agents, Rosas said.

A turning point came two years later when heavy rains damaged the studio. Rather than continue as the studio relocated, Amicable sold its investment in the studio to the Rosases, who took it over and relocated to their North Waco home.

They slowly grew their business and expanded, with Kayla preferring to work with live recording and Steve centering on studio work. They acquired a mobile recording studio to supplement their home one and amassec an impressive number of clients and jobs in the decades that followed: Common Grounds (for whom Steve plays guitar), Curves International, Baylor SING and Pigskin Revue, Ted Nugent, Minister Slugger, Tonee Calhoun, Heavenly Voices Choir, Chris Low Band, Bridgett Huffhines, Ahmad Washington, Naseem Khozein, Kristen Kelly and the Modern Day Drifters, Shane Howard Band, Quietus Khan; audio for the television series “Surviving Nugent,” “Spirit of the Wild,” Cartoon Network’s “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and “Squidbillies”; school and church concerts; regional UIL competitions; University of Mary Hardin-Baylor choirs; and scores of political commercials and radio ads.

In that time, the Rosases had to keep up with improving technology and software that shrank the space and time needed to record and process audio, even as equipment costs increased. They also found their work and lower rates drawing clients not only from the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin areas, but Tyler, College Station, Lubbock and Abilene.

What’s ahead? Keep on keeping on, Steve said. “We’ll retire when we can’t do this anymore,” he said.