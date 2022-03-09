Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco's proximity to Austin comes into play this week with the return of Austin's South by Southwest Music Festival, the long-running, internationally known music fest that's a premiere showcase for bands and musicians.

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not South By, the nickname for the Austin fest, but maybe Waco By.

Friday's free East Waco Music Fest held at Brotherwell Brewing will serve as a sendoff for two Waco rappers heading to the festival this year, Pirscription (Payton Bryce) and WacoTron, and show off other Waco bands and performers in the process, complete with food and Brotherwell beers for sale.

It's a reprise of sorts of what music advocates Keep Waco Loud, Creative Waco and the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau had planned two years ago in Austin to highlight Waco music and performers like Bryce. Weeks of planning went up in smoke when SXSW organizers canceled the 2020 festival due to COVID-19 fears, only days before the Waco date. "I have a little bit of PTSD from that cancellation," laughed Keep Waco Loud's Katie Selman-Green.

Friday's music festival will feature Pirscription & Friends, WacoTron, J Soulja, Kam KT and DQ Hampton, DJ Precyse, The DiMaggios, Ben Atkins and the Tent Revival, and American Merit. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music from DJ Matt At Home starting at 6 p.m.

Bryce has attended SXSW for some seven years, but this time it's different: He's performing at The Smoke Out ATX's official SXSW showcase and he and supporters are coming armed with plenty of wristbands, flyers, T-shirts and business cards. "This time I'll be networking and will work the network," he explained. "I'm looking out for anything and everything."

With a recently released album and SXSW opportunities ahead, Bryce said 2022 means a step up in his game. "I feel like 2022 will be a year of learning for me," he said.

Selman-Green said Friday's mini-fest will give Waco music fans a chance to sample and support local bands.

Cafe showcase

The Texas Music Cafe will dedicate its next two Saturday night shows at Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave., to performers with SXSW or Austin connections, though the stronger connections come with its March 19 show featuring Houston's Joshua Roberts Trio and Los Angeles' Tide-Eye — both of whom have members with considerable Waco ties.

Saturday's show offers well-known Waco-area musician John Dempsy, recently relocated to the Austin area, and Waco rock ’n’ roll band Far From Reach. Texas Music Cafe founder and producer Chris Ermoian noted the series in its 25th season offers Waco audiences the opportunity to see musical talent, largely from Texas and Waco, performing live as they are taped for broadcast and digital distribution.

The March 19 show brings in LA psychedelic rockers Tide-Eye and rock by the Joshua Roberts Trio from Houston. Handling drumming duties for Tide-Eye is 24-year-old Waco native and Midway High School grad Cannan Doty. He moved to southern California five years ago, joining his current band, headed by guitarist and vocalist Danny Lyons, last summer. Carter Woodson completes the trio on bass.

Though Doty can play guitar and other instruments, he's happy on the drums. "It's a lot of fun. Drums have always been my favorite," he said in a phone interview from Los Angeles. The band's currently working on its third album, the first with Doty, and their trip east with stops at Texas Music Cafe and SXSW promises contact and exposure to new audiences. "It's definitely stepping up for the band. SXSW and Texas Music Cafe are nice stepping stones," he said.

Local ties

Opening for them on the March 19 show is Houston guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Joshua Roberts, who'll bring his rock trio to town. Waco's familiar territory for the trio. Roberts and Caleb Jones first performed together in the Waco band Willis Brownstone in the early 2000s, with Jones joining Texas country singer-songwriter Wade Bowen's band as bassist in 2008. Producing Roberts' third and latest album "Lost & Found" was Waco's Chris Castaneda, who founded the longtime Waco trio Pride & Joy and is now a fellow Houston musician. Roberts and Castaneda date their friendship and collaborations back to junior high jazz band.

Chris Rivera rounds out the trio on drums and though he doesn't have Roberts' and Jones' Waco ties, he's got impressive Texas music ones with a Grammy Award for his play on Ruben Ramos' 2009 album "Viva La Revolucion" and as a current player with Los TexManiacs.

Roberts has played largely in the Houston and Gulf Coast area since 2014. An accident damaged finger tendons in his left hand in 2008, nearly finishing his music career. Years of rehab, some of them playing bass in country music for artists such as Kristen Kelly and Josh Ward, helped bring him back and he attributes his recovery to "good friends and God and music."

Roberts' Waco show will feature most of "Lost & Found's" eight songs. "It's a rock ’n’ roll sound from three guys in Waco," he said.

Downtown duo

Another Los Angeles band, the duo Junaco, will stop off in Waco on Tuesday night for a Side Door to SXSW Tour show at Cultivate 7twelve. The duo of Shahana Jaffer, vocals and guitar, and Joey LaRosa, drums and guitar, met while students at the Los Angeles College of Music. They found they enjoyed writing music and performing together, eventually forming their own group, whose name is an amalgam of a street in LaRosa's Indiana childhood and the month of a musical project that teamed the two. "We realized when we started playing shows we had to name it something," said Jaffer.

Jaffer's warm, mellow vocals drive their sound, which she describes as "breezy and chill" and he calls "relaxed rock." Atmospheric also comes to mind, and that description nearly proved literal in their EP "Blue Room," their pandemic period collaboration with 3-D artist Hyoyon Paik. A friend's architectural book, coupled with a pandemic shutdown that kept them from performing in person, sparked the project. The three created songs with an environment in mind and then crafted a virtual digital space that reflected that sense. "We were thinking, 'How does the space make me feel? How does the song make me feel?'" she said.

Their performances in Waco and SXSW, however, will be in real space and time.

