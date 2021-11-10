Waco singers, stage favorites return to live performance

Choirs and musical theater vocalists have suffered through nearly two miserable years under COVID-19 restrictions that shut down performances, shortened rehearsals and limited audiences.

Some of those restrictions are still in place, but others are relaxing as the most recent COVID-19 surge subsides and that’s good news for two organizations this weekend.

For the Central Texas Choral Society, that means its first public concert in two years. For the Waco Civic Theatre, it means a fundraiser with Broadway and stage hits that come without performance rights strings attached.

The CTCS will sing Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in the first half of its concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave., with a second half of assorted choral pieces. It’s the community choir’s first concert in about two years and director David Guess says it’s an achievement of sorts. “We’re getting back into the groove, but it’s been a challenge,” he said.

Guess attributed the fact that the choral society has survived despite constrained rehearsals and the absence of concerts to members’ desire to keep going. “The arts is an important thing in our lives,” he said, noting he often received emails from singers after rehearsals that said, in effect, “I needed this so bad.”