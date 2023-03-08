When orchestra conductor Wesley Schulz looked to program his part of the Waco Symphony Orchestra’s March 18 concert, he decided orchestral color casts its own spell.

With “Orchestral Magic” the concert’s title, part of a season-long theme using “magic” for each performance, Schulz expanded on what was already set, Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

That work, introduced to millions in the Walt Disney animated feature “Fantasia” with Mickey Mouse in a wizard’s hat as the title figure, employs the whole orchestra in musical storytelling.

The 40-year-old Schulz, music director of the Auburn Symphony Orchestra and one of four finalists to succeed Stephen Heyde as WSO music director, opted to enhance the performance of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” with an actor-delivered narrative, then complement it with a contemporary example of symphonic color and a masterwork of it.

The contemporary work is English composer Anna Clyne’s 2015 “This Midnight Hour” and the masterwork Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”

For “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” a musical telling of a story where an apprentice’s spell to make a broom do his sweeping spectacularly backfires, Schulz called on New York actor John Coons, a former collaborator who provides a narration of the piece as it unfolds.

Coons will join the Waco concert to narrate the work, although Schulz clarified there are no animations or other visual projections accompanying the Dukas work.

Free-flowing imagination and mood take the place of story in Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour,” an atmospheric work that at times suggests someone running through a dark night, an encounter at a French cafe and a film noir soundtrack. Clyne has said two poems, Juan Ramon Jimenez’s “La Música” and Charles Baudelaire’s “Harmonie du soir,” inspired her work.

“I love including the voices of our times,” Schulz said of Clyne, whom he praised for her musical inventiveness. “I love all the colors she brings.” At one point in “This Midnight Hour,” Clyne has players performing a quarter-tone off pitch to simulate the sound of an accordion. “It creates this really crazy sound,” the conductor said.

Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” will close the concert. The 1830 work, inspired by the composer’s obsession with Irish actress Harriet Smithson, was one of the first orchestral compositions to use such a large orchestra and each of its five movements is meant to reflect an emotional state. Its full title is “Symphonie Fantastique: Episode in the Life of an Artist ... In Five Sections,” and some scholars believe Berlioz wrote part of it during a time he was using opium. Berlioz eventually married Smithson, but the marriage broke up in a few years.

Schulz noted Berlioz wrote program notes for his symphony, a novelty at the time, but one that became standard practice for later orchestral concerts.

In addition to his current work with the Auburn Symphony Orchestra in the Seattle area, Schulz also served as associate conductor of the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra for four years and has led more than a half dozen more as a guest conductor. The Nebraska native studied at Ball State University and earned master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Texas at Austin.

His experience with orchestras and audiences across the country show a slight diversity in musical tastes and preferences, but diversity and purpose are important factors, he said.

Today’s audiences may not be that well-versed in classical music, but they’re awash in music with streaming technology and cellphones putting it at their fingertips.

Part of his championing of contemporary music is to connect its energy and excitement to new listeners. Classical music’s flirtation with atonal compositions in the mid-20th century left many audiences with a distaste for contemporary classical writing, but Schulz said today’s composers are writing in a far more accessible vein.

Even as he’s encouraging more of it through commissioning works, Schulz says it’s hard to pick from a wealth of vibrant possibilities in contemporary classical music.

“It’s like a fire hose. It’s difficult to choose,” he said. “It’s a growing, living, on-fire genre.”