Waco Symphony looks West with visual accompaniment

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will offer some new music for the eyes in its upcoming Jan. 19 concert.

Not only will Pablo Urbina, the first of four conductor candidates leading the WSO in its next concerts, lead the symphony, but the program’s centerpiece work, Ferde Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite,” will have an accompanying multimedia piece, “Grand Canyon Country.”

Photographer and multimedia artist Nicholas Bardonnay provides the latter, one of 16 multimedia concert pieces he’s created for live symphonic accompaniment by the likes of orchestras across the United States.

His “Grand Canyon Country,” projected on a three-panel panorama screen above an orchestra, marries a shifting flow of images from the Grand Canyon, the Colorado River and the Colorado Plateau to the music of Grofé’s five-movement work.

Grofé’s programmatic work with thematic movements of “Sunrise,” “Painted Desert,” “Sunset,” “Cloudburst” and the famous clip-clopping “On the Trail” evokes scenes on its own, but Bardonnay says the visual component isn’t confined to a literal visual interpretation of those movements.

While “On the Trail” may have listeners thinking of a mule train plodding down into the canyon, seeing footage of one for that length of time loses its appeal. “In person, (a mule ride) is exciting, but it’s not exciting over the course of three or four minutes,” he said.

Instead, the photographer and video director uses his images to create moods that mirror those of the music. In addition to eye-filling vistas of canyons, rock formations and horizons, “Grand Canyon Suite” includes ones of rafting down the Colorado River and scenes from a small-town rodeo.

In what Bardonnay calls “video choreography,” he controls three projectors located in the audience and mixes the sequence of images live as the conductor directs. Such live coordination is essential: a prerecorded sequence set to specific timing or rhythm track can go disastrously out of sync should a conductor or musicians decide to milk a tempo for dramatic effect.

“Grand Canyon Country,” commissioned in 2011 by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and the Phoenix Symphony for Arizona’s centennial, now sits in a library of multimedia works by Bardonnay and Westwater Arts that match striking visuals to classical compositions. Their “visual concertos,” set to pieces by 26 composers, include “Mágico,” about Mexico; “National Park Suite”; “No Man’s Land” and “Citizen Soldier,” tributes to World Wars I and II; “Sagaland,” on Iceland; and “Pacifica,” on the Pacific Northwest.

Bardonnay also crafts smaller, site-specific community pieces to fit organizational anniversaries and dedications. He’s currently working on an inaugural piece for the new Groton Hill Music Center in Groton, Massachusetts.

Symphony orchestras that once raised eyebrows on any visual interpretation of concert music are now more open to the idea, particularly as a means to pull in new supporters, Bardonnay noted. “We’re a very visual society and have been for sometime,” he said.

Conductor finalist

The balance of the Jan. 19 program falls to Urbina, a London-based conductor who’s one of the four finalists to succeed longtime WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde, who retired last year.

The Spanish-born Urbina, principal conductor of London’s Orchestra Vitae since 2019 and past music director of the London City Orchestra, chose the pieces filling out the program around the “Grand Canyon Suite”: Elmer Bernstein’s “’The Magnificent Seven’ Suite,” Missy Mazzoli’s “This World In Us” and Aaron Copland’s “El Salón México.”

All had personal connections for the 34-year-old conductor, who has led orchestras across Europe and the United States, placing as a semifinalist of the Maestro Solti International Conducting Competition.

His selections have an American sound to his ear, but in different ways. He was exposed to Bernstein’s movie music while a student at the University of Southern California, including a concert directed by Bernstein’s son, and he’s an advocate of including film music in an orchestra’s repertoire. “It’s important to break that taboo where film music and classical music should not mix,” he said in a recent phone interview from Madrid, Spain, where he was visiting family.

He’s a longtime fan of American composer Copland and has programmed Copland works into his concert seasons in London and Europe. The contemporary Mazzoli represents new works, also in an American vein, and Urbina is an advocate for introducing fresh work into the classical canon. It doesn’t hurt, either, that his wife Dani Howard, whom he married this summer after a COVID-19 delayed engagement, is a well-known composer in London.

Baylor University assistant professor of horn Kristy Morrell, a former instructor and mentor during Urbina’s college days, advised him of the WSO opening. He said he’d welcome a chance to return to the United States, where he spent some of his formative years, and work with the Waco orchestra and its high level of play.

Making it as a finalist is an honor in itself, he said. “I’m very aware that any of us four candidates are extremely qualified. I wish them very well,” he said.