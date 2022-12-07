Waco Symphony narrows conductor field to 4 candidates

The Waco Symphony Orchestra approaches the midpoint of its 2022-23 season with the field of candidates to replace retired Music Director Stephen Heyde narrowed to four conductors, all with wide-ranging experience as orchestra leaders.

WSO audiences will get their first chance to see the potential new music director this spring and next fall, as each candidate will lead the orchestra in concert, beginning with the Jan. 19 concert.

Waco Symphony Association executive director Carolyn Bess said the WSA’s 11-person search committee was pleasantly surprised at the call for applications to the music director position. More than 100 people from across the country and even overseas submitted letters and resumes for consideration. “It speaks volumes that the Waco Symphony Orchestra has a great reputation,” she said.

Heyde had led the WSO for 35 years before stepping down in November. He followed the WSO’s first director, Daniel Sternberg, who led the symphony for 25 years. Both also led the Baylor Symphony Orchestra, with former Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra director Miguel Harth-Bedoya assuming the leadership of the BSO and conducting program this year.

The landscape for orchestral conductors has changed significantly over the last few decades, with most now assuming directing duties for multiple orchestras rather than serving as conductor solely for a single organization, Bess observed.

That reality is reflected in the resumes of the four finalists, all of whom have conducting experience with eight or more symphony orchestras.

Each of the four will lead the WSO in upcoming concerts, which will involve four accompanying rehearsals and a week’s residency. Each also will add one or more pieces to the planned concert repertoire to demonstrate personal style, musical taste and emphasis.

Pablo Urbina and Wesley Schulz will lead the WSO’s spring concerts with Lawrence Loh and David Itkin conducting next fall.

Urbina will conduct the Jan. 19 concert, titled “A Magical Evening in the American West” with a program of Ferde Grofe’s “Grand Canyon Suite,” Elmer Bernstein’s “The Magnificent Seven Symphonic Suite,” Missy Mazzoli’s “These Worlds in Us” and Aaron Copland’s “El Salón México.”

Schultz will lead the March 18 concert, “Orchestral Magic,” which features Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour” and Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”

The four finalists are:

David Itkin — Music director and conductor of the Abilene Philharmonic for the last 19 years and director of orchestral studies at the University of North Texas College of Music. Itkin has directed nearly 1,000 orchestral, opera, ballet and music theater performances over 45 states and 15 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He’s led such orchestras as the Las Vegas Philharmonic, the Birmingham Opera Theatre, the Arkansas Symphony, the McCall SummerFest and the Lake Forest Symphony in Chicago, and has authored two books on conducting.

Lawrence Loh — Music director of Syracuse, New York’s Symphoria, the successor to the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. He previously served as music director of the West Virginia Symphony and Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, as well as held staff conducting positions with the Dallas, Pittsburgh and Colorado symphonies. Loh has led the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and Denver Young Artists Orchestra, serving as guest conductor at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, the Kinhaven Music Festival, the Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic and the Performing Arts Institute.

Wesley Schulz — Music director and conductor of the Auburn Symphony Orchestra in Auburn, Washington. Schulz also has served four years as associate conductor of the North Carolina Symphony and has appeared with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Britt Festival Orchestra, and Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, among others. This year he made his conducting debut with the Pacific Northwest Ballet in its production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” Schulz has collaborated with such performers as Leslie Odom Jr., John Williams, Pink Martini, Amos Lee, Philippe Quint and Randall Goosby.

Pablo Urbina — A Spanish conductor who has served as the principal conductor of London’s Orchestra Vitae. Urbina has led the Spanish National Radio Orchestra, Opera Tenerife, Portugal’s Orquestra Clássica do Sul and has recorded with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. He has conducted orchestras in Hong Kong, Spain, Tunisia, Portugal and Great Britain. He’s also an ambassador of The Amber Trust UK, an organization that provides music tuition and other support to blind and partially sighted children.