Waco's Aaron Konzelman makes Team Blake on "The Voice"

Two chairs turned Tuesday night for Aaron Konzelman on NBC's "The Voice" and the Waco musician now is on Team Blake.

Konzelman sang Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" in the blind audition round of the television voice competition and his performance impressed celebrity judges John Legend and Blake Shelton enough to turn their chairs — a sign of their interest in picking him for their competition teams.

Given the choice between country singer-songwriter Shelton and pop singer-songwriter Legend, Konzelman, 39, went with Shelton, the country star who has been with "The Voice" throughout its 10 years on the air. Waco's Holly Tucker competed as a Team Blake members when she was in "The Voice" in 2013.

Following the blind audition round, contestants will move to the battle round, then knockout round and, finally, live performances. "The Voice" airs on NBC at 7 p.m. Mondays.

