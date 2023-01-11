Waco's Jarrod Dickenson begins promising 2023 with hometown show

Nashville musician and Waco native Jarrod Dickenson sees the year ahead as returning to a pre-pandemic norm, which in his case means continued change rather than remaining static.

Dickenson and his wife Claire return to Waco for a Saturday night performance at Texas Music Cafe, with a new album he’ll release Feb. 3, his Americana sound slightly more rock ’n’ roll, and performance dates in the northeast, the United Kingdom and Europe back on his calendar. The Waco appearance also means family time with parents Dale and Teresa Dickenson and older brother Drew for the Midway High School and University of Texas at Austin graduate.

Saturday night’s show, which will be followed by Griffin Holtby at 8 p.m., starts Dickenson’s year after the holiday break, and it’s a year he’s anticipating.

There’s his album “Big Talk,” his third studio album and the first after a messy split with the label that handled his last album, 2017’s “Ready the Horses.” The warm-voiced singer-songwriter felt it didn’t do as much promotion and distribution as it should, and he spent the last year and a half in a legal battle to regain his rights to the album and its songs.

While Dickenson, 36, had a large measure of creative control in writing and producing “Big Talk” as with past albums, its release and promotion is more in his hands.

“This is a more rock ’n’ roll album and a little bit of defiance in it,” he explained in a phone interview from Nashville. “But it’s still very much a storytelling album.”

The defiance comes not only from the legal fight, but a pushback to how COVID-19 not only affected his touring and performing over the last two years, but also his own health. “Big Talk” is Dickenson’s statement that he’s still in the game.

“Every record I’ve made has kinda evolved from the last one. I don’t see any purpose in making the same record twice, making the same song twice,” he said.

His 2023 starts out with shows in Texas, then includes some New York and New Jersey gigs in February and a March return to Europe where the musician has grown a considerable following over a decade of playing there. “We’re more getting back to the way things were,” he said.

In more than a decade as a songwriter and performer, Dickenson has performed with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Don McLean, The Waterboys and Jools Holland. He’s also played such high-profile English music festivals as Glastonbury and the Cambridge Folk Festival.

Dickenson and wife Claire, who sings backing vocals in his band, will play Saturday’s Waco show rather than Dickenson’s full band, but don’t expect a drop in intensity. “There will be plenty of fire and energy in our performance, I can assure you of that,” he said.