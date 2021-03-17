Waco's return to live: Spring shows bring audiences, new events

A cautious optimism led more by COVID-19 vaccinations than warm weather is causing a spring calendar of events to sprout with live performances and new events, both of which had vanished last year at this time.

The Waco Symphony Orchestra will hold its first live performance with an audience Saturday night at the Grand Lodge of Texas. The Waco Civic Theatre has revamped its season to include its first live performances beginning next month. Waco concert venue The Backyard will be transitioning from table reservations to general admission for its shows in April. And the Mayborn Museum has a big exhibit — big as in giant dinosaurs — penciled in for summer.

Masks and social distancing will still be the norm at most venues, but there are signs of life returning to Waco stages.

It’ll be a different stage for the Waco Symphony Orchestra on Saturday when it performs for a live audience for the first time in more than a year. The concert takes place in the roomier 3,000-seat auditorium of the Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave., rather than the WSO’s longtime home of Waco Hall.

A need to space seats as a measure to slow spread of the coronavirus, plus Baylor University restrictions on outside use of its buildings, forced the change in location for the symphony’s annual Belles and Brass concert.