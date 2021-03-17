Waco's return to live: Spring shows bring audiences, new events

A cautious optimism led more by COVID-19 vaccinations than warm weather is causing a spring calendar of events to sprout with live performances and new events, both of which had vanished last year at this time.
The Waco Symphony Orchestra will hold its first live performance with an audience Saturday night at the Grand Lodge of Texas. The Waco Civic Theatre has revamped its season to include its first live performances beginning next month. Waco concert venue The Backyard will be transitioning from table reservations to general admission for its shows in April. And the Mayborn Museum has a big exhibit — big as in giant dinosaurs — penciled in for summer.
Masks and social distancing will still be the norm at most venues, but there are signs of life returning to Waco stages.
It’ll be a different stage for the Waco Symphony Orchestra on Saturday when it performs for a live audience for the first time in more than a year. The concert takes place in the roomier 3,000-seat auditorium of the Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave., rather than the WSO’s longtime home of Waco Hall.
A need to space seats as a measure to slow spread of the coronavirus, plus Baylor University restrictions on outside use of its buildings, forced the change in location for the symphony’s annual Belles and Brass concert.
That concert features recognition of the Symphony Belles and Brass, high school juniors who are children and grandchildren of WSO patrons, decked out in formal gowns and tuxedos in a stage presentation to the WSO audience. COVID-19 concerns canceled last spring’s Belles and Brass presentation and some of those young people will be included on Saturday night.
COVID-19 protocols will shape the orchestra performance, with the WSO’s string section playing Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 2 and a George Gershwin “Lullaby” adapted for string ensemble. “It’s not the usual string orchestra fare,” explained Music Director Stephen Heyde. Not only are the works relative newcomers to the string ensemble repertoire — the Mendelssohn string symphony didn’t come to light until the 20th century — but there’s a tip of the hat to youth as well, as Mendelssohn composed his work when he was 12 years old, Heyde said.
The symphony’s brass players and timpanist Layci Dagley will perform the balance of Saturday’s program, performing Herbert Haufrecht’s 1955 “Symphony for Brass and Timpani.”
The WSO’s sections last performed for a prerecorded streaming video program in December and the Saturday concert will be the first before a live audience in more than a year. “It’s exciting to think that we’ll have an audience,” the conductor said. “It’s so strange to play for streaming and live recording and there’s no response after you finish.”
Tickets to last year’s Belles and Brass concert will be honored for this year’s concert, but ticket holders must contact the WSO office to be assigned new tickets with seat numbers. They can call the office at 254-754-0851 or email info@wacosymphony.com before noon Friday.
A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for $20 and $30 in advance. Those wishing to buy tickets can contact the WSO office to do so as there will be no box office preceding the concert.
Live, but limited
The Waco Civic Theatre also is returning to live performances in a revamped spring and summer schedule. The theater’s next production, “Emma,” will be a virtual one streamed online March 25-28, but upcoming productions are planned with live audiences in mind.
The new spring schedule has the musical “The Last Five Years” scheduled for April 23-25, the romantic comedy “Fireflies” May 21-23, “Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill” June 4-6, a reprise of Michael Chenevert’s “An Adam Experiment” June 13-15 and “Wade in the Brazos,” a look at the life and work of Jules Bledsoe directed by Waco’s Stevie Walker-Webb, on June 19.
Summer children’s programs will return to the theater this summer with productions of “Seussical Kids” and “The Descendants Jr.” planned for June, although no dates have been set yet, said WCT director Eric Shephard.
Audience capacity for the WCT live shows will still be limited with masking required and seats spaced. Shephard said the new shows added as a spring season were smaller in scale and more intimate, which made them suitable as the theater gradually transitions back to live performances. Stage space reconfigured to accommodate filming also works for smaller plays. “We can do more intimate shows and I want to take advantage of that,” he said.
McLennan Theatre returned to live indoor performances last month with its production of “Clue the Musical” at the Ball Performing Arts Center and McLennan Opera will have a live audience for its upcoming performances of Menotti’s “The Old Maid and the Thief” March 25-28.
Transition from tables
Live audiences, though masked and distanced, have attended The Backyard’s capacity-limited concerts for months, but the venue will start to shift from its reserved seating by tables to general admission beginning next month. Ahead for the next two months are country performers such as Mike Ryan, Josh Abbott, Sunny Sweeney, Stoney LaRue, George Ducas and Aaron Watson.
Co-owner Brian Brown said many of the shows booked for March and April were earlier shows that had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, with tickets already sold on a per-table basis. Beginning in April, The Backyard will start shifting to general admission sales not tied to reserved table seating. Current table seating configurations will continue to constrain capacity limits, but those, too, will start to expand.
“It’s a welcome change, a cautious change and a hopeful change for us,” he said. The venue will still encourage masking, social distancing and tolerance of both among its patrons.
Spring is still in progress at the Mayborn Museum but on its summer calendar is a return to major touring exhibits, albeit with COVID-19 protocols such as masking and distancing. The museum will host “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” from June 5 to Sept. 27. The exhibit, organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, will look at the largest dinosaur species and how they lived, complete with a 60-foot-long model of a Mamenchisaurus.