Waco's sold-out outdoor shows point to concert returns

As with other community events during the year of COVID-19, it may be two or three weeks before any increase in COVID-19 cases show up. An anticipated bump in local COVID-19 cases in the weeks after colleges' spring break this year largely didn't materialize, however.

Extraco Events Center's three-day festival was planned for outdoors to allow space for fans still concerned about social distancing at group events. Going forward, masking and social distancing for events that the venue organizes will be voluntary, Allison said. Promoters and organizers can still require masking, distancing and other precautions for their events with the center's support, he added.

Does the One HOT Music Fest turnout mean a Margarita & Salsa Festival in August? Allison noted time is running out on the planning window required for that event. "Who knows? That's a hard one for us, but we're still holding the date open," he said.

This year's HOT Fair and Rodeo, however, will be closer to what fairgoers experienced for years before last year's COVID-19 limitations. New events, new exhibits, new vendors and the debut of The Base, the Extraco Events Center's new multipurpose space, will give the fair a different look and feel. "There's a lot of excitement for how the fair's evolving," Allison said. "We hope that it feels different and that we raise the standard."