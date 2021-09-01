Waco's Stars & Stripes fest pays tribute to first responders, medical staffers

Freedom Ball supporters ended up raising more than $15,000 in scholarship money this summer, turning Saturday’s concert into more of a community “thank you,” with any funds raised donated to the chamber’s economic development affiliates, Martinez said.

Scholarship money goes to McLennan County high school and college students who are planning careers in aviation, aerospace and related engineering fields, with priority given to dependents of military personnel and veterans. In 2020, the ball awarded $13,500 to eight students and $17,000 this year to nine students, Martinez said.

Free tickets have been given to military personnel and their families, first responders and health care workers, with discounted tickets for Baylor University students. Tickets for all others cost $35 at the gate or $30 online at the chamber’s website, wacochamber.com.

The Freedom Ball returns March 5, 2022, at The Base at Extraco Events Center, the new events space at the fairgrounds.

For Easton, one of country’s leading performers with seven Top 10 singles to his credit, it’s a return to touring that had been sidelined last year due to pandemic protocols. The Florida native, who’s performed several times in Waco over the years, is touring in support of his EP “Didn’t Miss A Beat,” released last summer.