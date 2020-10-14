Wade Bowen goes small in Waco return for hometown show

While waiting for venues and stages to start opening back up, Bowen got his distanced band members to work on retooling the songs for recording and is pleased with the result. “We did an EP during this downtime to keep from going crazy,” he said. “It seemed like the perfect time to do this. It was just a fun project to do.”

Bowen had been active livestreaming music earlier in the pandemic slowdown but has backed off to keep from wearing out those audiences, though he found their interest encouraging. “People were still wanting music,” he said.

Shows and gigs are starting to pick up, but the operative word is slowly. Not only did the pandemic shutdowns kill spring and summer touring schedules, the bread-and-butter for most established live bands, there’s no quick pickup in business this fall to start making up some of the losses. Asked if there’s any planning started on his annual Bowen MusicFest, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 precautions, Bowen gave a verbal shrug.

“Every day it’s a new day. We’re kinda at the mercy of our city officials, our state officials and governor. You can’t make any plans,” he said. Still, if there’s a way back to a new normal, Bowen plans to find it.