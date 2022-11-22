Wade Bowen, music, comedy, crafts among Thanksgiving weekend offerings

If family, music, comedy and art are cause for some to give thanks, this weekend will provide opportunities to extend the gratitude beyond Thanksgiving Day.

Texas country singer-songwriter and Waco native Wade Bowen takes care of the music and family side of things returning to his traditional post-Thanksgiving show on Friday after a hiatus last year. Bowen pauses in his busy fall performance schedule to swing by his former hometown, visit parents Glenda and Jim Bowen and sister Jill Goss and her family, then perform for the home folks and fans.

His Friday night show at The Backyard finds him and his band, trimmed to a lean four-piece, solidly in their 2022 groove that Bowen says is one of the best he’s been in. “We have so much new music right now since last year ... I’m enjoying music more than I ever had and I have a better grasp of it than I’ve ever had,” he said, speaking by phone before a private show in Houston.

The year found Bowen releasing the first album that he’s produced out of his 13 releases, “Somewhere Between the Secret and the Truth,” with a No. 1 in Texas single from that album, “Everything Has Your Memory.” Bowen and the band will promote the next single from that album in January, “Honky Tonk Roll,” but expect it among the new music he’ll be doing Friday night.

He and his band are in the homestretch of a busy year that saw them completing a tour of the Northwest and Bowen’s seventh — seventh — appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. He and longtime friend, fellow musician and collaborator Randy Rogers also have been working this year on their latest joint project, “Hold My Beer, Vol. 3.”

“It’s been a crazy busy year,” Bowen noted. He and the band have been downshifting their touring to regional dates for the final months of the year and with no Christmas shows on the books, Friday’s Waco show will be one of the last before a well-deserved holiday break. “We’ll finish the year strong and take a deep breath,” he said.

Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 501 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35, online at stubwire.com.

More music

Also making a musical return this weekend is the Flametrick Subs, who have another Texas Music Cafe engagement at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Austin-based trio of Buster Crash, Lefty Demarco and Moriarti October mix high-speed rockabilly, rock ’n’ roll, surf guitar and more with a hefty dose of humor and theatricality.

The sometimes raucous result lives up to the band’s name — whatever it means.

Flametrick Subs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music Cafe, 715 Washington Ave.; $20, online at eventbrite.com.

Veteran Waco pop/rhythm-and-blues band Sloppy Joe continues the holiday weekend music at The Backyard on Saturday, joined by some of their musical colleagues in the band’s Thanksgiving show.

Sloppy Joe Band and Friends Thanksgiving Show, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $20, online at stubwire.com.

Laughs and more

Laughs are on the menu at the Waco Convention Center Saturday night when the Comedy Cook-Up assembles four seasoned, nationally-known comics — Juan Villareal, Willie Barcena, Andre Covington and Daniel Dugar — for a stand-up show.

Comedy Cook-Up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $35, online at eventbrite.com.

Those who need some laughs to balance family visits requiring a cheery facade may find the chaser they need in Brazos Theatre’s Improv Against Humanity.

It’s the theater’s standing improv, but inspired by the sometimes acerbic, sometimes naughty party game Cards Against Humanity.

Improv Against Humanity, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; $17.50, online at brazostheatre.com.

Much cheerier and positive, especially for shoppers and crafts fans, is the 35th annual Homestead Fair at Homestead Craft Village.

The fair, long a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for thousands of visitors and shoppers, offers three days of handcraft demonstrations, kids activities, live music and food.

Homestead Fair, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road; $12 per day, $18 for weekend pass, ages 16 and under free.