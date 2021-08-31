Westfest, festivals, fair on tap for Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day déjà vu this weekend with the return of two annual events, West’s Westfest and Belton’s Central Texas State Fair, after COVID-19 cancellations last year, plus the addition of a rap concert and a craft beer festival to the holiday weekend activities.

Even as McLennan County tops its previous high of COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, event organizers are going forward, with voluntary masking, space for social distancing and voluntary vaccinations the major precautions urged to slow community spread of the now-dominant delta variant of the coronavirus.

The gates open Friday for three days of Westfest, West’s annual celebration of Czech culture and heritage. Last year’s cancellation was the first in 44 years for the annual festival, which drew an average of 20,000 weekend attendees before the pandemic. Past Westfests had carried on through heat waves, heavy rains and a 2013 fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 and damaged the city only five months earlier.

Organizers anticipate a smaller crowd this year, although the festival’s familiar components are largely intact, from polka music and dancing to Czech food and beer, folk dancing groups, carnival rides, arts and crafts, contests, and more.