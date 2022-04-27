William Clark Green returns to The Backyard with new 'Baker Hotel' album

Any William Clark Green fans who’ve played out how his Friday show at The Backyard might go may want to set aside those predictions.
Green, 35, who took part in the Bowen MusicFest earlier this month, is back to touring again after the pandemic played havoc with live shows and tours, but he is returning to touring a changed man.
His break from nonstop touring and performances arrived just as the Texas country singer-songwriter was flirting with career burnout. While other performers chomped at the bit to get back in front of fans, Green found himself catching his breath and figuring out what he really wanted to do.
“I came off the busiest tour year of my life, but I was never home for the weekend. It was God’s way of telling me, ‘Dude, stop.’” he said in a recent phone interview from Fort Worth. “If you’re not at home to enjoy the home you’re working so hard for, why are you going this?”
Green spent part of his COVID-19 time off helping a building contractor friend with a couple of remodeling jobs and it was enough to reframe his chosen career. “I realized I didn’t want to do that (construction) and I earned some appreciation for my job.”
The break allowed the country performer to reset priorities and recharge batteries. That, in turn, sparked a return of creativity captured in a new album, “Baker Hotel,” released in January, and a revamp of his road show. “I’ve just been working really hard on changing everything up,” he said. “Just taking a different approach and getting out of the monotony of what we’ve been doing.”
Green took his inspiration for his latest album from the 14-story Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, which enjoyed its heyday as a luxury hotel from the 1930s through 1950s, but fell into disrepair, closed in 1972 and eventually was abandoned. Its reputation during its abandonment as a test of bravery for local teens, challenging each other to climb its 14 stories in the dark, lies behind Green’s song “Baker Hotel.”
After writing it, he enjoyed a bit of serendipity in filming the music video: The hotel had found a buyer interested in its renovation, which opened up the building for use as backdrop for his video.
The songwriter calls “Baker Hotel” “my COVID record,” his first recorded in Texas since 2010’s “Misunderstood” and what he considers his best of the six he’s recorded over his career. It’s been well-received and he’s eager to share it with fans on the road.
Rather that getting consumed by the “everyday grind” of a music career, Green is encountering a new energy by shifting focus. “(You) try to find the good in things,” he said.
Even the abandoned Baker Hotel, after all, is finding a new life.