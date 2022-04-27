William Clark Green returns to The Backyard with new 'Baker Hotel' album

Actor Sean Astin will be on hand in Waco as longtime WFAA film critic Gary Cogill brings his insights and a rich background of 10,000 films reviewed to the Waco Symphony's "Sounds of the Cinema" concert April 28 at Waco Hall.

In his career, Cogill has interviewed many of the directors and actors involved in the films whose music is on the program and those stories, plus personal anecdotes, will inform his concert comments.

Cogill will also interview the multitalented Astin, whose four-decade career includes some 150 film and television credits, about his experiences in three movies: "The Goonies," Astin's first film role, when he was 13; "Rudy," which Cogill considers "one of the great sports movies ever made," with Astin in the lead role of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger; and "The Lord of the Rings," the megahit adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy and the film that brought global recognition to Astin as Samwise Gamgee.