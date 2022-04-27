 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Clark Green returns to The Backyard with new 'Baker Hotel' album

  • 0
William Clark Green

Texas country singer-songwriter William Clark Green, who performs Friday at Waco’s The Backyard, found a career recharge sparked his latest album, “Baker Hotel.”

 Zack Knudsen, provided

Any William Clark Green fans who’ve played out how his Friday show at The Backyard might go may want to set aside those predictions.

Green, 35, who took part in the Bowen MusicFest earlier this month, is back to touring again after the pandemic played havoc with live shows and tours, but he is returning to touring a changed man.

His break from nonstop touring and performances arrived just as the Texas country singer-songwriter was flirting with career burnout. While other performers chomped at the bit to get back in front of fans, Green found himself catching his breath and figuring out what he really wanted to do.

“I came off the busiest tour year of my life, but I was never home for the weekend. It was God’s way of telling me, ‘Dude, stop.’” he said in a recent phone interview from Fort Worth. “If you’re not at home to enjoy the home you’re working so hard for, why are you going this?”

Green spent part of his COVID-19 time off helping a building contractor friend with a couple of remodeling jobs and it was enough to reframe his chosen career. “I realized I didn’t want to do that (construction) and I earned some appreciation for my job.”

People are also reading…

The break allowed the country performer to reset priorities and recharge batteries. That, in turn, sparked a return of creativity captured in a new album, “Baker Hotel,” released in January, and a revamp of his road show. “I’ve just been working really hard on changing everything up,” he said. “Just taking a different approach and getting out of the monotony of what we’ve been doing.”

Green took his inspiration for his latest album from the 14-story Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, which enjoyed its heyday as a luxury hotel from the 1930s through 1950s, but fell into disrepair, closed in 1972 and eventually was abandoned. Its reputation during its abandonment as a test of bravery for local teens, challenging each other to climb its 14 stories in the dark, lies behind Green’s song “Baker Hotel.”

After writing it, he enjoyed a bit of serendipity in filming the music video: The hotel had found a buyer interested in its renovation, which opened up the building for use as backdrop for his video.

The songwriter calls “Baker Hotel” “my COVID record,” his first recorded in Texas since 2010’s “Misunderstood” and what he considers his best of the six he’s recorded over his career. It’s been well-received and he’s eager to share it with fans on the road.

Rather that getting consumed by the “everyday grind” of a music career, Green is encountering a new energy by shifting focus. “(You) try to find the good in things,” he said.

Even the abandoned Baker Hotel, after all, is finding a new life.

William Clark Green

When, where: 8:30 p.m. Friday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.

Tickets: $20 and $25, online at stubwire.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Film critic Gary Cogill, actor Sean Astin to highlight Waco Symphony movie music concert

Film critic Gary Cogill, actor Sean Astin to highlight Waco Symphony movie music concert

Actor Sean Astin will be on hand in Waco as longtime WFAA film critic Gary Cogill brings his insights and a rich background of 10,000 films reviewed to the Waco Symphony's "Sounds of the Cinema" concert April 28 at Waco Hall.

In his career, Cogill has interviewed many of the directors and actors involved in the films whose music is on the program and those stories, plus personal anecdotes, will inform his concert comments.

Cogill will also interview the multitalented Astin, whose four-decade career includes some 150 film and television credits, about his experiences in three movies: "The Goonies," Astin's first film role, when he was 13; "Rudy," which Cogill considers "one of the great sports movies ever made," with Astin in the lead role of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger; and "The Lord of the Rings," the megahit adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy and the film that brought global recognition to Astin as Samwise Gamgee.

Bowen MusicFest expands in its return

Bowen MusicFest expands in its return

Bowen MusicFest expands in its return: Not only is the festival backthis weekend at the McLane Stadium grounds, but it's expanded into two-day format, featuring Parker McCollum and Deana Carter.

Michael W. Smith returns to Waco with ‘authentic’ piano-driven show

Michael W. Smith returns to Waco with ‘authentic’ piano-driven show

When Christian singer-songwriter-composer Michael W. Smith last came to First Woodway Baptist Church four years ago, he brought a full band and an audiovisual show as part of the package. But fans invariably liked the smaller, intimate moments better. "I thought, really? I spent all that stuff for nothing? But people just want something authentic," he said in a recent phone interview from his home near Nashville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Hudson says she's working on an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert