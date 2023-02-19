Houston-based wind quintet WindSync will perform Tuesday night at Baylor University and while its instrumentation — oboe, clarinet, bassoon, flute, French horn — may be familiar to the audience, much of its program likely will not be.

Four of the seven pieces on its "Gardens and Galaxies" recital are works the ensemble has commissioned over the last three years. What connects them are rich tonal colors and experiences with the ensemble.

For executive director and hornist Anni Hochhalter, playing in a woodwind quintet means a great challenge and great reward. Each instrument carries a distinctive timbre and tone, which makes blending and balance more of an issue than, say, a string ensemble, where instrumental tone is not as varied. At the same time, there is a much larger palette of tonal color.

"The woodwind quintet has the most colorful sounds of any chamber ensemble," Hochhalter said.

The Houston ensemble, comprised of Hochhalter, flutist Garrett Hudson, clarinetist Graeme Steele Johnson, oboist Emily Tsai and bassoonist Kara LaMoure, started touring after its win in the 2012 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition. Over the last decade, they have built a career that emphasizes new music, community involvement and education, the latter component bringing them to Baylor's School of Music.

Tuesday's program will feature threads from the ensemble's experience, including an unexpected opportunity to record at London's famed Abbey Road Studios and a distanced pandemic project.

The Abbey Road opportunity surfaced when composer Miguel del Águila was running toward the end of the time he had leased the Abbey Road Studio to record some of his new work. Pandemic lockdowns had eaten into that time and, not wanting to lose his recording opportunity, the composer asked the Houston ensemble if they would want to come to London and record four of his pieces.

"We jumped at the chance," Hochhalter said. "It was a special experience. … Room 2, Studio 2, was larger than life and everything sounds amazing there."

WindSync will play del Águila's 2022 commission for the "Sambeada," as well as his "Quinteto Sinfónico."

Another Abbey Road connection is Edward Elgar's "Harmony Music No. 1," chosen because the English composer was the first orchestral conductor to record at Abbey Road in 1931 and had rehearsed his players in a garden shed — the garden of "Gardens and Galaxies" — on the grounds.

Composer Akshaya Avril Tucker's "Hold Sacred," a piece WindSync commissioned in 2020, is in the recital, reminding the group of their collaboration on a music video where players were separated, due to pandemic restrictions, and played in silhouette as Tucker accompanied as a dancer, also in silhouette.

Marc Mellits' "Apollo," a 2019 commission inspired by the 1969 landing on the moon, speaks to the group's Houston roots, while Frank Ticheli's "Earth Song" features an arrangement by WindSync oboist Tsai. Rounding out the program is Jean-Philippe Rameau's "Pastoral Suite," arranged by WindSync bassoonist LaMoure.