World music band Ozomatli rocks into Waco

Los Angeles world music band Ozomatli, whose players blend multiple musical cultures of the Americas in their sound, will open their 2023 touring on Wednesday at a place they’ve never been: Waco.

Technically, it’s Woodway and the Carleen Bright Arboretum where the band plays at 7 p.m., the opening event of next week’s Waco Family & Faith Film Festival.

No matter the location, however, the veteran band finds its Latin-flavored rhythms sure to connect with an audience. “We’re pretty high energy. We get people moving,” said Jiro Yamaguchi, the band’s drummer and percussionist, speaking by phone from New Mexico where he was visiting family.

The band marks its 25th anniversary this year — Yamaguchi is a founding member — and has spent much of that time creating an infectious sound that draws from salsa, hip hop, reggae, funk, merengue and cumbia.

Members play guitars of various shapes and sizes, piano, bass, trumpet and lots of percussion. Yamaguchi’s instruments at hand in any given show might include congas, djembes, tablas, cowbells and, of course, multiple drums.

Which ones? “A lot of times it depends on the song,” he explained.

In their quarter-century of performing, Ozomatli has recorded five albums, winning three Grammy Awards in the process, played innumerable community and school events in the L.A. area, and worked in a strand of social justice and community advocacy in their English and Spanish lyrics.

They’ve played the Hollywood Bowl four times, recorded soundtracks for “Sesame Street” video games, contributed to the film soundtrack for “Happy Feet 2,” worked as the house band for stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias and served as Cultural Ambassadors for the U.S. State Department in 2008.

The band adopted the name of Ozomatli, an Aztec god of dance and music, a trickster monkey god in charge of orchestrating the jungle. “We felt it fit the personality of the band,” Yamaguchi quipped.

Ozomatli hasn’t changed much in its approach to music or its sound during its 25 years and its six members still enjoy playing for their audiences.

“(Twenty-five years is) a blessing and a reason for gratitude. To do this for this many years — it’s an accomplishment and somewhat of a miracle,” he said.