Young bands Red Clay Strays, Cameron Sacky make downtown Waco debut

Two up-and-coming bands with a strong rock streak in their music make their Backyard debuts this hot weather weekend, intending to keep the heat on their young careers.

For the Mobile, Alabama-based Red Clay Strays, Friday’s show comes during the band’s current tour in support of their album “Moment of Truth,” released earlier this year. It’s the latest album for the band, which formed in 2016 from the remnants of a group that lead vocalist and guitarist Brandon Coleman, electric guitarist Drew Nix and bassist Andrew Bishop started. Their musical paths crossed those of electric guitarist Zach Rishel and drummer John Hall and Red Clay Strays — red clay from southern Alabama and “strays” from their individual stories — was the result.

The band built a reputation in the Mobile area and nearby Gulf Coast for their sizzling roadhouse rock flavored by soul and country. “Before COVID, it was popping,” Coleman said. Coming out of COVID-19, the Red Clay Strays resolved to start back with an album, which became “Moment of Truth.”

It’s aptly named: Fed up with an earlier recording label, members resolved to go to their fans for the money to do an album the way they wanted to. Armed with the more than $50,000 that their supporters contributed, the group holed up in a home studio where they lived, wrote music and recorded on old-school electronics, including an analog sound board with toggle switches and dials instead of sliders.

“It’s all recorded live, played live and tracked as-is,” explained Coleman. “You kind of lose track of time. You’re tracking and listening to that, then listening and recording again before you burn it.”

The band’s current tour brought them back to Waco — they previously played a Baylor event at Common Grounds, Coleman said — as the next-to-last stop on its Texas leg. Ahead is more touring and an opening slot in September for an Elle King concert in Chicago.

The lead singer said fan response and support has been gratifying, given that the band is basically creating and playing the music it wants to. “We’re not going to be anybody we’re not,” he said. “Just us playing our music. It’s a good place to be in.”

Cameron Sacky

Texas singer and guitarist Cameron Sacky started playing music when he was in high school, but got seriously bit by the performing bug while a college student in San Marcos. He formed a country band there and, nearly three years later, it’s continuing to expand its fan base to across the state. Sacky handles the lead vocals and guitar with Mason Lee on lead guitar, Cris Martinez on bass and Bruce Lee on drums.

It’s a lively country sound, but Sacky sidesteps any attempt to define it beyond that. “We stay true to our style, but you can’t call it anything. It’s a mix of individual styles we bring to the table,” he said in a phone interview from Houston.

He and his band released their album “Time Only Tells” last year, spinning off the momentum of their success on streaming media where singles like “Telephone” pulled more than a million streams. Like Red Clay Strays, Sacky and his band first performed in Waco at Common Grounds. Ahead is more touring, with dates in Lubbock, Midland and Corpus Christi on the fall calendar. “We just started really hitting the road this year,” he said.