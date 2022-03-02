Young blood fuels New Braunfels' Waves band, opening in Waco for Cody Canada

Waves, the opener for Cody Canada and The Departed when they play Saturday night at The Backyard, not only provides a musical warmup for what follows, but perhaps a Canada warm-up, too: two of its five members are Cody and Shannon Canada’s sons, Dierks and Willy.

Dierks, 16, and Willy, 13, have played in Waves since it formed about two years ago, an offshoot of the School of Rock in New Braunfels that Cody and Shannon lead.

It’s not The Departed Jr., though. “We’re pop-punkish with a little Southern rock,” explained Dierks in a recent phone interview from his hometown New Braunfels. Dierks and Peyton Glasco, 18, play guitar with Luke Wilson, 16, on bass, Willy on drums and Elysha LeMaster, 17, fronting the band as vocalist.

LeMaster came to the band with a bent toward musical theater and brings a rhythm-and-blues touch in her singing. She’s also the only one who’s not home-schooled, which means homework on the bus and on the road whenever Waves travels.

Why Waves? “We were brainstorming ideas and came up with Wave, but it sounded too bland. So we added the S,” Dierks explained. Wilson and LeMaster come up with the basic core of their songs, with bandmates adding their licks and riffs in rehearsals.