Young blood fuels opening act Waves band

Waves, the opener for Cody Canada and The Departed when they play Saturday night at The Backyard, not only provides a musical warmup for what follows, but perhaps a Canada warm-up, too: two of its five members are Cody and Shannon Canada’s sons, Dierks and Willy.
Dierks, 16, and Willy, 13, have played in Waves since it formed about two years ago, an offshoot of the School of Rock in New Braunfels that Cody and Shannon lead.
It’s not The Departed Jr., though. “We’re pop-punkish with a little Southern rock,” explained Dierks in a recent phone interview from his hometown New Braunfels. Dierks and Peyton Glasco, 18, play guitar with Luke Wilson, 16, on bass, Willy on drums and Elysha LeMaster, 17, fronting the band as vocalist.
LeMaster came to the band with a bent toward musical theater and brings a rhythm-and-blues touch in her singing. She’s also the only one who’s not home-schooled, which means homework on the bus and on the road whenever Waves travels.
Why Waves? “We were brainstorming ideas and came up with Wave, but it sounded too bland. So we added the S,” Dierks explained. Wilson and LeMaster come up with the basic core of their songs, with bandmates adding their licks and riffs in rehearsals.
The band comes to Waco after the release of its first EP, the six-song “Take It or Leave It,” produced, no less, by A.J. Vallejo of the Texas rock band Vallejo. Waves also will tackle another career first in the near future, the filming of a music video for the title track.
The young band isn’t the only one with something to show off Saturday. Dad Cody and his band The Departed released the new single “If You Want It That Much” in January and have re-recorded “Soul Gravy,” the 2004 album by Cross Canadian Ragweed.
Spring means more gigs and travel for Waves, although the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the band’s regular activities and performances only about two months. Already the band has logged shows across the state and in Oklahoma and Florida, including such iconic venues as Gruene Hall in Gruene, John T. Floore’s Country Store near San Antonio and Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.
Saturday is the band’s second appearance at The Backyard and likely free from the rain that accompanied their first show. Dierks, a professional musician in training, already has down what audiences can expect when Waves plays. “There will be lots of originals, lots of covers and lots of energy,” he said.