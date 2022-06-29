Zillion to fill eyes, ears as Pop Evil opener

Rock performer Zillion plans to open the eyes and ears of the fans who come out to the Vortex Tour with headliners Pop Evil and Oxymorrons on Saturday night at The Backyard.

That’s the job of an opening act, but for Zillion (Jared Navarre), it’s a chance to push a sound-and-sight fusion that he sees as the next frontier for hard rock.

It’s a 30-minute set, but more like a cohesive stage production than a collection of songs. The storyline involves a Wolf character, representing “necessary evil” expressed in anger, murder and death; a Lightbox character, a glowing orb standing in for purity and naivete; and Cyrus, a deity-like character. Augmented by laser animations, they interact in a sensory “adventure through self-awareness” that loosely parallels Zillion’s Alaskan childhood, he said.

The show represents a return to genre-blurring, storytelling music that Zillion began about five years ago after discussions with a Cirque du Soleil producer, stage magicians and Broadway producers. His venture into an immersive audience experience at that time included scent pumped into the air and artificial snow sprinkled on viewers. COVID-19, however, effectively killed that experiment, he said.

Hard rock fans may recognize Navarre from his decade or so as the front man for the Alaskan trio Static Cycle. He’s now based in Nashville and throwing his songwriting and storytelling into Zillion, which he drew from a music teacher’s comment that his chance of success in a music career was “one in a zillion.”

While vivid visuals in their stage shows are nothing new for many rock bands, Zillion said that his music is written with that in mind from the beginning, rather than visual interpretation added after songs are created. An example is in the band’s current single “Potluck Lunch for the Cannibals” with a second release, a collaboration with Pop Evil, following on July 29.

He hopes the opening slot on Pop Evil’s Vortex tour, which runs into September, will build the band’s following to the point where it can book shows at theater-level venues of 1,000 to 3,000 seats.

Veteran Michigan rockers Pop Evil, Saturday’s headliner, know that territory well from a 21-year career that encompasses six albums and six No. 1 hits on the mainstream rock charts. “Onyx,” the latest album by the four-man band led by Leigh Kakaty, has two No. 1 rock chart hits in “Breathe Again” and “Survivor.”

Also performing Saturday night is the New York alt-hip hop band Oxymorrons.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.