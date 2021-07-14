Comedy variety takes Waco stages for weekend

The comedy improv at Brazos Theatre, for instance, aims at material that approximates a film rating of PG-13, a level that includes teens to senior adults.

“Our goal is not to shock people or make fun of any people,” Brazos Theatre director Beth Richards said.

She’s watched the growth of audiences for improv at her theater, which has hosted a monthly Comedy Improv night for several years. She remembers those comedy nights expanding from shows at downtown restaurant The Olive Branch to downtown artspace Creative Art Studio and Theater, then to Brazos Theatre and its current location off State Highway 6 and Bosque Boulevard.

The niche her theater’s improv fits is comedy aimed at mainstream audiences, shaped by a theatrical sensibility.

“Our goal is to tell a really good story and make it original. It’s going to naturally be funny — and there have been some crazy stories told on that stage,” Richards said.