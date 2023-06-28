Tuesday's Fourth on the Brazos will lean on the letter F in its celebration of American freedom: classic funk and pop from the Family Stone, community fellowship, food, fireworks and free.

Waco's annual Fourth of July celebration packages all of those F's and more into about four hours at Touchdown Alley adjoining McLane Stadium with music from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m., food and drink from onsite food trucks, and the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza above the Brazos River capping it all at around 9:15 p.m.

For Family Stone saxophonist Jerry Martini, it's the latest opportunity for the vintage rock/soul/funk band to work its crowd-pleasing skill. Martini was one of the original members of the band founded by Texas native and California transplant Sylvester Stewart who took the stage name Sly Stone. As such, he has more than five decades of experience in how to work a crowd and build a show's momentum.

"Sly invented a formula he called 'peaks and valleys,'" the 80-year-old musician explained in a recent interview from his Folsom, California, home. "We do a lot of the 'Best of Sly and the Family Stone.' We're a high energy band and always leave them (an audience) happy ... Bring your dancing shoes."

That "Best Of" part of the program features the band's considerable hits from the late 1960s and early ’70s: "Dance to the Music," "Everyday People," "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)," "I Want to Take You Higher" and, as thousands of sweating fans will be all too aware on Tuesday, "Hot Fun in the Summertime."

Martini, a native Californian, first met Sly when the latter was a San Francisco DJ and a regular on the local "Dick Stewart's Dance Party." "He was the best DJ. I told him, 'You're too good to be only doing this,'" Martini recalled.

Stone, on keyboards, later formed a band with his brother Freddie on guitar and sister Rose on keyboards with Martini one of the first non-family musicians who signed on. Stone's musicality and charisma, coupled with the Family Stone's talent and a fresh energy accented by horns and Larry Graham's thumping bass line, found a ready audience that made them one of the most popular groups of the 1960s and 1970s.

Conflicts between band members and Stone's problems with drugs essentially ended the band in 1987, although members, their children and other players have continued to perform as the Family Stone over the years.

In its heyday, Sly and the Family Stone broke ground as a racially integrated rock band with male and female players and multiple lead singers, not to mention a sound that evolved into a bass-driven funk. The Family Stone was one of the bands to play the epic 1969 Woodstock music festival, although Martini ruefully recalls a delay of six hours in the schedule put them onstage at 3 a.m. and in a driving downpour.

A lesser known, but pivotal, appearance for the band had happened days earlier in 1969 with the Harlem Cultural Festival in Harlem, New York City, which spanned established Motown acts to more progressive, jazzier sounds from Nina Simone. Sly and the Family Stone raised eyebrows with its mixed-race lineup — Martini on saxophone and Greg Errico on drums were the band's white members — women playing horns and eye-popping colorful costumes that presaged bolder stage looks in later years from the Temptations, George Clinton and Funkadelic.

The Family Stone and Martini are enjoying renewed attention thanks to the 2021"Summer of Soul" documentary by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, who is presently working on a Sly and the Family Stone film for which he has interviewed Martini. Questlove also has interviewed Sly Stone, who had withdrawn from public view for much of the last 30 years, and Martini is hopeful his participation will put to rest news accounts that had described Stone as broke and homeless. "Sly is doing well and living in his house in Southern California," Martini said.

In addition to the films underway, Martini is working on a memoir of his time in music. Memories from that career included meeting the Beatles at the apex of their fame and a stint in Prince's band from 1997 to 2000, during which time Martini often played a tambourine solo atop Prince's purple piano while the star was offstage changing costumes.

The Family Stone's set at Fourth on the Brazos comes at 7:30 p.m., following DJ Eddie Rose, who starts the music at 6:30 p.m. The 65-member Waco Community Band winds up the music with a patriotic set that includes "God Bless America," "The Washington Post," "National Emblem," "Military Escort," "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

The 20-minute H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza will be above the Brazos River between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center. Nearby free parking areas include McLane Stadium Lots 2-3, the Ferrell Center, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Baylor University's East Campus Parking Garage, and lots along University Parks Drive and the Baylor campus. Brazos Parking, located across from McLane Stadium, has paid parking at $10 per vehicle.

Those attending Fourth on the Brazos at Touchdown Alley will have their bags checked and clear bags are recommended. Coolers and chairs are allowed, but pets, large tents, glass bottles and grills are prohibited. Additional information is available at brazosnightswaco.com.

Other area Fourth of July activities include the traditional Fourth parade in the Castle Heights neighborhood, beginning at 10 a.m. In Woodway, the annual parade will start at 9 a.m., beginning at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 405 Estates Drive.