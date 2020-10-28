Halloween finding a way in Waco amidst COVID era

The Cameron Park Zoo is opting out of its annual Zoo Boo this year, but is offering a Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt playable on phone app in its place for zoo visitors Saturday. Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art gets into the season by adding seasonal decoration to its galleries this week with treat bags offered to young visitors this week for “Halloween Days at the Martin.”

Friday is the last day to see dozens of decorated pumpkins on display at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco Recreation Centers for a city-wide contest. Winners will be announced Friday on the Waco Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Those going for the chills and frights of Halloween will still find them at the two houses that make up Waco Haunted Houses near Elm Mott. The houses celebrated 30 years of scaring area residents and will be open beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 14656 N. Interstate 35. Admission is $22.

This year’s visitors, however, will be required to wear masks, stay in their groups and distance themselves. The houses’ in-person frights and monsters are masked as well, with scares more from the side or rear than face-to-face.