Historic Waco has the future in mind with the first of its "Summer Nights" events Saturday night at the newly reopened Earle-Harrison House, Johnson-Taylor House and Pape Gardens.

The family-oriented event will feature an outdoor movie screening; a silent auction of furniture from Fort House and two Historic Waco houses; plus vendors food, drinks and limited tours of the 165-year-old Earle-Harrison House at 1901 N. Fifth St.

The nonprofit Historic Waco and the G.H. Pape Foundation worked out an agreement earlier this spring where the Pape Foundation would retain ownership of its buildings and grounds with Historic Waco taking over their daily operations. The operating agreement led to the reopening of the Earle-Harrison House after being closed to tours and public events for much of the last three years. The house suffered water damage during that time and needs repair, but part of the historic home, one of the oldest in Waco, will be open for tours on Saturday night.

The Earle-Harrison House and nearby Johnson-Taylor House, formerly known as the Pape Garden Center, have hosted several functions this spring, but Saturday night is the first major event where the general public can visit the grounds.

"We want to have people be familiar with the availability for rentals," said Historic Waco director Erik Swanson.

The evening event will feature a screening of the animated family movie "Encanto," sponsored by Deep in the Heart Film Festival and projected on an inflatable screen at the Pape Gardens grounds. The Tru Jamaica food truck and Southern Roots Brewery will sell food and drink at the site.

A silent auction held during "Summer Nights" will provide Historic Waco a chance to sell some of the furniture it keeps in storage for lack of appropriate display space, much of it from Fort House, which the foundation once owned before selling it to Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019.

"We're paying way too much in storage," Swanson explained, adding that the foundation first contacted members of the families that originally owned the furniture and local museums to find anyone interested in retaining the furniture before putting items up for bid.

While much of the furniture from Fort House dated to the turn of the 20th century, little had connections to the Fort family that built and lived in the house, Swanson said. The silent auction also will include pieces from the McCulloch House and East Terrace that can't be displayed for lack of room. Funds from the auction will go toward Historic Waco's collections.

Admission is $5, free for children younger than 12, with house tours at $10. A $40 VIP ticket include a house tour and two drink tickets.