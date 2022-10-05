HOT Fair beefs up rodeo, music offerings

The Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo launches another season Thursday night at the Extraco Events Center grounds and if veteran fairgoers notice a little more rodeo and some bigger name country acts this year, they're paying attention.

Rodeo offerings have expanded with performances every night but Monday and the musical lineup for the fair includes the likes of Aaron Watson, Gary Allan, Clay Walker and Midland among the headliners.

The Kids Zone adds a new Sea Lion Splash that does just that twice nightly and three times on Saturdays and Sunday. This year's HOT Shops Marketplace will feature more than 100 vendors set up in the Base facility.

The bulk of the fair is the same mix of carnival rides, livestock exhibition, kids activities, food and drink concessions, agricultural and commercial demonstrations and more that led last year's fair to a record-breaking attendance of 236,000 people over its 11-day run.

This year's fair kicks off with the traditional Sneak-A-Peek carnival ride preview at 6 p.m. Thursday with admission of $5 and a $2 charge per ride.

New to the fair's rodeo offerings is the addition of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Permit Finals on Friday through Sunday night. The Permit Finals, a new PRCA event, feature the top 10 permit holders in nine events who are out to earn their PRCA card for professional competition. The top five finishers go on to the national Permit Challenge in Las Vegas in December.

"It's a chance to see some great young talent, some of the superstars of the next generation," said fair President and CEO Wes Allison.

The RAM Texas Circuit Finals provide the action Tuesday through Oct. 14 with the leaders facing off Oct. 15 in the Texas Chute Out Finals. On Sunday, the Mexican Rodeo Spectacular will close out rodeo for the fair. Rodeo admission is $20 and $30, separate from the $15 fair general admission.

Country music acts dominate the live music presented at the Bud Light Stage, which is larger this year to handle some of the bands booked. The fair's first weekend will feature Jason Boland & the Stragglers at 8 p.m. Friday followed by Clay Walker at 10 p.m.; Jonathan Tyler at 8 p.m. Saturday with headliner Midland at 10 p.m.; and Tejano band La Auténtica de Jerez at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Local musicians will hold down the stage with acoustic sets at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 13 at the wine and beer garden. Local musicians, dance groups and entertainers will perform at the Hometown Stage inside the Base.

Next week's Bud Light Stage lineup includes Giovannie & the Hired Guns at 10 p.m. Oct. 13 with opener Holly Beth at 8 p.m.; Aaron Watson and opener Tanner Usrey on Oct. 14; Gary Allan and Jon Wolfe, Oct. 15; and La Zenda Norteña winding up the fair's live music at 8 p.m. Oct. 16.

It's a higher profile musical lineup compared to recent fair seasons, although those years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on touring acts, and Allison said there's a simple reason: The fair paid more money this year to secure the talent. Name artists bring in fairgoers and boost beer sales, he noted. "With the competitive nature of that (country acts) in Waco, we need to step up and pay more," he said. "I think it's an awesome lineup."

A new phone app available for iPhone and Android phones will give fairgoers schedules, a map and ticket information, allowing advance purchasing of fair tickets.

Additional parking space is available this year at the former Paul Tyson Field location.