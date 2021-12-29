Masks — the fun ones — highlight Waco New Year's Eve

What a difference a year makes — or not. Relief at the close of 2020 and the hope for a return to normal didn’t quite see the latter, which qualifies any relief felt at the end of 2021.
The turn into a new year still offers a chance to meet and celebrate, even when tempered by COVID-19 protocols, and perhaps that’s the takeaway lesson.
This New Year’s Eve doesn’t have the same number of concerts and large parties as pre-pandemic ones, but there are more than last year and some first-time events that emphasize the new in New Year’s.
Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m., Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door, available online at skellingtoncuriosities.com.
Masks, but not COVID-19 ones, are the theme for the Masquerade Ball debuting Friday at Brotherwell Brewing. It’s a collaboration between the brewery and Skellington Curiosities, which put on a Vampire Ball at Halloween.
The ball will feature sideshow performers such as magicians and jesters, food trucks, and beverages from Brotherwell, plus the event is kid-friendly, said Kylie Skellington, one of the organizers. Dress is semi-formal or formal with masks provided for those who don’t bring their own. The event is approaching a sellout and advance tickets are advised, Skellington said.
Barkin’ Ball, 7:30 p.m., The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $200, tickets available at fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.
The new in this year’s 21st annual Barkin’ Ball, which raises funds for animals at Fuzzy Friends Rescue, lies in its location. This year’s version takes place at the Extraco Events Center’s new multipurpose center, The Base.
New Year’s Day improv show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q; $7.75.
Brazos Theatre takes advantage of the first day of the year falling on a Saturday, the usual day for its monthly improv comedy night, to bring in 2022 with a laugh.
Wild Lights, 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Jan. 9, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; $15, $12 for children 3-12 years old, free for children 2 and younger.
The Cameron Park Zoo’s first Wild Lights, which features evening walk-throughs of the zoo illuminated for the holidays, will continue through the last nights of 2021 and first few of 2022, except for New Year’s Day. New Year’s Eve will feature a pajama contest with families encouraged to come in their PJs and a ringing in of the new year celebrated at 9 p.m.
RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $15-$30.
The RAM Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo has provided rodeo action to see out the old year and welcome the new for several years, but what’s new, or unknown, is who will win each final.
Live music
Those wanting to welcome the New Year with music and dancing will find local bands obliging at area venues Friday night. Here’s a sampling:
DJ Precyse, DJ Adeezy, DJ Say Dallas, DJ Ariel Chantel, 9 p.m., Mezcal’s Sugar Shack, 1225 Richland Drive; $15 and $20.
Rewind Party Band, 6 p.m. Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; $15 presale, $20 at the door.
Ballou’s Cats with Classie Ballou, 9 p.m., American Legion Post 273, 202 S. Jefferson St., McGregor.
Damn Moore Boys, 8 p.m., Papa Joe’s, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Johnnie Bradshaw & Out Of The Blue, 8 p.m., Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive, Elm Mott; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Bubba Haze, Stacy Thomas and Ron Shumate, 8 p.m., American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $10 at the door.
Gordon Collier Band, 8 p.m. Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle; $50.
Darrell Ray, 9 p.m., Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview.
Zach Aaron, Lauren January and the Standards, 7 p.m., Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
35 South, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20.
Fender Benders, 9 p.m., Mynar’s Bar, 121 E. Oak St., West.
Bluelight 100’s with J.D. Johnson, 8 p.m., 308 Tavern, 207 E. Commerce St., Leroy; $3.