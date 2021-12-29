Masks — the fun ones — highlight Waco New Year's Eve

What a difference a year makes — or not. Relief at the close of 2020 and the hope for a return to normal didn’t quite see the latter, which qualifies any relief felt at the end of 2021.

The turn into a new year still offers a chance to meet and celebrate, even when tempered by COVID-19 protocols, and perhaps that’s the takeaway lesson.

This New Year’s Eve doesn’t have the same number of concerts and large parties as pre-pandemic ones, but there are more than last year and some first-time events that emphasize the new in New Year’s.

Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m., Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door, available online at skellingtoncuriosities.com.

Masks, but not COVID-19 ones, are the theme for the Masquerade Ball debuting Friday at Brotherwell Brewing. It’s a collaboration between the brewery and Skellington Curiosities, which put on a Vampire Ball at Halloween.