Slapstix Comedy Club opens doors in Woodway

Waco comic Michael McBrine knows there are plenty of places to find comedy in Waco — venues, that is, not subject matter — and over 18 years as a stand-up comedian he’s played many of them.
Finding them consistently, however, is another matter and he’s hoping SlapStix Comedy Club, his new venture with Waco business owners Kevin and Lorraine Gritten, will provide a reliable home landing for both comics and audiences.
The club, located at 6708 Woodway Drive, will offer stand-up and improv comedy on Friday and Saturday nights beginning this weekend, with headliner Aaron Aryanpur on Friday and Paul Catalina hosting a six-comic showcase on Saturday.
The club’s kitchen isn’t ready yet, but when it opens, it will serve pizza, flatbreads and charcuterie boards, expanding into weekday lunches, McBrine said. Beer, wine and wine-based drinks also will be sold.
Improv comedy last year connected McBrine to Kevin Gritten, who owns and operates Champions Salon and Barber with his wife Lorraine. Their conversations during a year where COVID-19 precautions largely shut down most live entertainment before an audience led to a feeling that the time was right for a Waco comedy club rather than a designated night at a bar or restaurant. “It’s nice to have a place of one’s own,” McBrine said.
SlapStix is the latest venture into comedy club territory in Waco. Waco antique store owners Joey and Tami MacArthur opened their downtown Silo District Comedy Club in December 2019, but COVID-19 shutdowns of Magnolia Market at the Silos and many Waco entertainment venues dried up audiences and the club closed its doors last spring.
The Waco Hippodrome and The Backyard have hosted occasional stand-up performances by nationally and regionally known comics while other venues such as Truelove, Brotherwell Brewing, Klassy Glass Wine Bar and, most recently, Freight Bar have invited comedians to their stages. McBrine, in fact, headed a monthly comedy show at Truelove for several years. Brazos Theatre also hosts monthly improv comedy nights.
While comedy at bars and clubs often filled in slow nights with live music taking up Fridays and Saturdays, SlapStix will have comedy on those nights with two shows both nights. Each weekend will have a featured comedian headlining the 9:15 p.m. shows both nights and the 7 p.m. Friday show, with improv booked for the 7 p.m. Saturday slot, McBrine said. Admission per show is $20.
This weekend’s SlapStix debut is technically its second: Its May premiere got diverted to Rogue Media Studios when the Woodway space couldn’t be finished in time. That debut, McBrine noted, played to two sellout audiences, although the Rogue Media Studios space is smaller than the 80-person capacity of SlapStix.
Kicking off the club’s weekend shows is Dallas comic Aryanpur, a 2012 Funniest Comic in Texas winner, who will headline Friday’s two shows. After a 7 p.m. Saturday improv show, comic Paul Catalina will host a 9:15 p.m. Comedy Showcase, featuring comics Dexter Givens, Rose Katherine, Ruth Banks, Elizabeth Spears, Monna and Arielle Isaac Norman. July weekends will have Wes Corwin, Maggi Mayfield and Tai Nguyen as headliners.
McBrine said he’s booked performers through August for the club. SlapStix also will field its own The So-and-Sos improv troupe and he has reached out to local stand-ups and improv performers, including past and present members of Baylor Theatre’s improv Guerrilla Troupe. Acknowledging other Waco venues already provide stand-up and improv, he sees them as all growing the market for live comedy rather than as rivals.
Coming off a 2020 that disrupted many lives and chilled live entertainment, Waco audiences are primed to laugh, McBrine said. “We’re going to do something that makes people happy,” he said.