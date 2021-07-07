Slapstix Comedy Club opens doors in Woodway

Waco comic Michael McBrine knows there are plenty of places to find comedy in Waco — venues, that is, not subject matter — and over 18 years as a stand-up comedian he’s played many of them.

Finding them consistently, however, is another matter and he’s hoping SlapStix Comedy Club, his new venture with Waco business owners Kevin and Lorraine Gritten, will provide a reliable home landing for both comics and audiences.

The club, located at 6708 Woodway Drive, will offer stand-up and improv comedy on Friday and Saturday nights beginning this weekend, with headliner Aaron Aryanpur on Friday and Paul Catalina hosting a six-comic showcase on Saturday.

The club’s kitchen isn’t ready yet, but when it opens, it will serve pizza, flatbreads and charcuterie boards, expanding into weekday lunches, McBrine said. Beer, wine and wine-based drinks also will be sold.

Improv comedy last year connected McBrine to Kevin Gritten, who owns and operates Champions Salon and Barber with his wife Lorraine. Their conversations during a year where COVID-19 precautions largely shut down most live entertainment before an audience led to a feeling that the time was right for a Waco comedy club rather than a designated night at a bar or restaurant. “It’s nice to have a place of one’s own,” McBrine said.