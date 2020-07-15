Pod for pods: Waco podcasts continue to grow

What does Waco sound like? It’s a question without definitive answer, but makers of Waco podcasts keep adding their parts to a general mosaic for the ear.

Local music, comedy, history, news, sports, arts, religion and more — all form subjects addressed minute-by-minute, episode-by-episode in local podcasts.

The audio medium resembles radio, but with content chosen by the listener, downloaded onto phones and computers and played at the listener’s convenience.

Convenience, both for listener and creator, has resulted in what Edison Research estimates as many as 1 million podcasts with some 104 million people listening to at least one podcast per month. Other media surveys by statista.com and discoverpods.com show podcast listeners are somewhat young with nearly 50% age 34 years or younger, split evenly between men and women and consumed largely while commuting, exercising or at home.

Locally, many Waco radio stations offer podcasts of their national programming. Waco public radio broadcaster KWBU-FM offers online access to episodes of nine of its locally produced series, including “Downtown Depot,” “Central Texas Leadership Series,” “Conversations with Creative Waco,” “David and Art” and “I Hear America Singing.”

Many Waco churches put their Sunday services or pastors’ sermons online via downloadable podcasts. Baylor University, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Waco Tribune-Herald offer sports podcasts — the Trib’s Baylor and Big 12 football-oriented “One True Podcast” and a second, high school football one run during those seasons. There’s also local history from WacoHistory.org in its related “Waco History Podcast.”