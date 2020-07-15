Pod for pods: Waco podcasts continue to grow

What does Waco sound like? It’s a question without definitive answer, but makers of Waco podcasts keep adding their parts to a general mosaic for the ear.
Local music, comedy, history, news, sports, arts, religion and more — all form subjects addressed minute-by-minute, episode-by-episode in local podcasts.
The audio medium resembles radio, but with content chosen by the listener, downloaded onto phones and computers and played at the listener’s convenience.
Convenience, both for listener and creator, has resulted in what Edison Research estimates as many as 1 million podcasts with some 104 million people listening to at least one podcast per month. Other media surveys by statista.com and discoverpods.com show podcast listeners are somewhat young with nearly 50% age 34 years or younger, split evenly between men and women and consumed largely while commuting, exercising or at home.
Locally, many Waco radio stations offer podcasts of their national programming. Waco public radio broadcaster KWBU-FM offers online access to episodes of nine of its locally produced series, including “Downtown Depot,” “Central Texas Leadership Series,” “Conversations with Creative Waco,” “David and Art” and “I Hear America Singing.”
Many Waco churches put their Sunday services or pastors’ sermons online via downloadable podcasts. Baylor University, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Waco Tribune-Herald offer sports podcasts — the Trib’s Baylor and Big 12 football-oriented “One True Podcast” and a second, high school football one run during those seasons. There’s also local history from WacoHistory.org in its related “Waco History Podcast.”
Roughly 20 Waco podcasts call Rogue Media Network home. The network, headed by Mike Hamilton, was the brainchild of Waco entrepreneur Cory Dickman, a podcast fan who wondered if there was an opportunity in Waco to create a hub for local podcasts much like the national The Ringer Podcast Network.
Conversations between Dickman, Hamilton and Garrett Simmons, the creator of “The Wacoans” podcast, led to the start of the Rogue Media Network. The network offers common production services for its podcasts as well as a central online location for cross promotion. “It’s been very eclectic and we’re seeing where this goes,” Dickman observed. “It’s based off of people in town who want to talk about something.”
Eclectic offerings
Eclectic is a fitting description. The network has attracted podcasts on local rock, hip-hop and art (“Keep Waco Loud,” “The Private Hip-Hop”), comedy (“Bluezville” and “McBerry”); arts, entertainment and lifestyle (“Central Texas Living with Ann Harder”); public service and social action (“Act Locally Waco,” “Fostering Community with CASA of McLennan County,” “Stories of the Streets”); and personal experience (“Tragedy + Time = Everything’s Fine,” “An Original Outlaw”).
Several evolved as winning pitches in a competition held earlier in the year, with the 10 best pitches winning the chance to produce 10 episodes through the Rogue network and its studio space in The Shop, on the edge of downtown Waco. Of those 10, eight have turned into podcasts.
Hamilton said the podcasts with the biggest listenerships have been led by people with a local following: Katie Selman and Jacob Green of Keep Waco Loud; former KXXV news anchor Ann Harder; and local comedian Terry Bluez.
Visibility and listenership reinforce each other, noted Selman. The Keep Waco Loud podcast gets 200-300 listens per episode and offers a new audience for the Waco creatives Green and Selman want to spotlight.
“I have some of the best conversations while recording and I think the people we interview are interesting and worth giving a platform to,” she said.
Others have jumped on the Rogue podcast bandwagon in recent months, including Waco rappers/hip-hoppers Pirscription and MaryJane, comic Michael McBrine and Luna Juice Bar owner Summer Shine.
The 51-year-old Hamilton, who comes to media work after years teaching “rockets, robots and art” at Indian Spring Middle School and University High School, said the young network was building momentum last spring until COVID-19 hit in late March. The countywide shutdown froze work commutes for listeners, production work for creators at Rogue Media and interest from local advertisers.
Over the last few weeks, however, that freeze has started to thaw. COVID-distanced producers are starting to create again. Advertisers are finding a low-cost option that starts with a $15 30-second spot within a podcast. And new podcasts are in the works.
Telling Tom Wilson’s story
The latest comes Monday, July 20, with “Invisible Icon: The Tom Wilson Story,” a nine-episode series from producers Zach Burke and Lindsay Liepman about Waco native Tom Wilson, who became an enormously influential record producer in the 1960s and ’70s, yet is largely unknown.
Dickman and Hamilton think there’s room for more. What makes a good one? Hamilton has some ready pointers:
- Be interested in what you’re doing.
- Listeners love good conversation.
- Offer interesting guests and concepts.
- Be consistent in releasing material.
- Watch the length. “I tell people to think of a drive from Hewitt to Bellmead. That’s a 30-40 minute sweet spot,” he said.