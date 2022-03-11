Actress, TV host Drew Barrymore in Waco

Waco celebrity watchers — that is, Waco watchers of celebrities — may want to pencil in Saturday morning at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

That's where actress and television host Drew Barrymore will be to do some taping with Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Barrymore's syndicated television program "The Drew Barrymore Show" presently airs locally on Fox affiliate KWKT-TV, Channel 44, at 1 p.m. weekdays. She'll be in Waco to shoot Drew's News segments for a special Magnolia Week for her program scheduled the week of April 4.

The Gaineses will be part of Drew's News segments with Barrymore and co-host Ross Mathews, with Joanna also chatting with Barrymore about cooking for a cookbook club segment.

The taping should be over around 11 a.m. and I'm not sure how much is accessible to or viewable by the public. Her publicist was okay with letting the word out that she'll be there, though, for those willing to brave the chill — or Spring at the Silos crowds — for a sighting.

