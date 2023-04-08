Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like a lot of America, I’ve fallen in love with Ted Lasso over the past couple of years.

If you’ve never watched the Apple TV+ comedy series, you’ve probably at least heard the buzz. I can assure you it’s all warranted. It’s a funny, well-written show replete with memorable characters, including the title character of Ted, a college football coach from Wichita who unexpectedly lands a job coaching AFC Richmond, a fictional soccer team in the English Premier League.

Another reason, though, why the show has such broad appeal: I think it serves as a metaphor for what we love about sports. And, perhaps, what we could use a little more of in 2023.

The character of Ted Lasso (played superbly by Jason Sudekis) is just so perpetually positive that it’s, well, positively infectious. He actually reminds me of another coach we’re all familiar with in these parts, Baylor’s Scott Drew. Like Ted, Scott tends to speak words of affirmation over words that tear down. When things go wrong, he aims for creative problem solving over wallowing in despair. (Coincidentally, Scott is also featured in our Sunday Trib sports section, in recognition of his upcoming induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.)

That’s not to suggest Ted is impervious to sadness or trouble. Throughout the series’ three seasons (thus far), he finds himself dealing with a crumbling marriage and feelings of loss and resentment toward his father, who committed suicide when Ted was 16. Ted is also self-aware enough to realize how crazy it is that he’s even coaching soccer in the first place, given his lack of knowledge about the sport. But you can’t help but appreciate his diligence and dedication, how he always tries to see the good in people and make the best out of tough situations.

In a nod toward the modern sports landscape, therapy is portrayed as a positive tool in Ted Lasso. AFC Richmond hires Dr. Sharon Fieldstone as its in-house sports psychologist. The players almost immediately see benefits from their sessions with Dr. Sharon. Ted views her with skepticism at the outset, but later comes to respect her and even rely on her guidance.

Certainly, I think it’s a good thing that so many pro and college sports teams are recognizing that an athlete's mental health is as important as the physical. But I’ll still be honest. As a Generation X-er knocking on the door of age 50, there is still a part of me that finds it hard not to snort in indignation when a tennis player checks out of a tournament because of emotional pressure or when an employee of any business feels the need to take a day off of work for a “mental health day.” My gut reaction? Shut up and buck up. Work through it. We’re all stressed.

But I’m trying to understand, to learn, too.

Another reason I love Ted Lasso: the character of Roy Kent. If you want to see an old-school tough guy (who’s trying to make it an increasingly sensitive modern world), Roy is that guy. When the series starts, he’s an aging midfielder who is struggling with the realization that his body can’t really do what it once could do. He later joins the coaching staff and becomes an integral part of the brain trust. His gruffness and toughness is often played for laughs (and he delivers), but what you appreciate most about Roy is his generosity of spirit. The guy has heart, and is the ultimate team player.

When Roy goes down with injury late in season one, he refuses to be helped off the field. The appreciative fans serenade him with an old chant from his younger days, “Roy Kent! Roy Kent! He’s here, he’s there, he’s every(bleeping)where!”

Teamwork is a major theme of the show, not surprising since the backdrop of Ted Lasso revolves around a soccer team. Though the show is as much about timeless storylines like love and friendship and jealousy and relationships, the scenes that show the background of how a team works and operates are, frankly, fantastic.

When the AFC Richmond players are in the locker room cajoling one another or cutting up and pulling pranks, I can’t help but get “Major League” vibes. Remember that Hollywood classic about the woebegone Cleveland Indians of the late 1980s? Just as the “who are these guys?” Tribe came together and railed against a system that was trying to keep them down, AFC Richmond follows a lot of the same familiar, but appealing, underdog themes.

As sports fans, we’re drawn to the underdog. We love the camaraderie of sport. And Lord knows that in a modern game that too often feels all about “me, me, me” — NIL and transfer portal, anyone? — it’s nice to celebrate true, sacrificial, “all for one” teamwork when we see it.

We want our athletes to work hard, to play hard, and to put we over me. Now, personally, I’m not the sanitation department. I don’t mind a little trash talk with my sports. It’s been going on for decades, not just weeks. In moderation, it’s lively and fun.

Honestly, I thought the national hysteria over the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark taunting comparisons was overblown. I call it “foutrage,” as in faux outrage. I think there were far more people who wanted to let it be known that they were “outraged” over Reese being supposedly treated differently than Clark than there were actual people who viewed Reese’s smack talk any differently.

All that said, it’s also nice when players and teams just let their winning do the talking for them.

Here’s hoping that sportsmanship, humility and class don’t go the way of traditional post-up centers, the infield shift and the I-formation. Hey, 2023, how about keeping the handshake line barb-free? Is nothing sacred?

My friend Jeff, who works in marketing and communications at Baylor, addressed that question in a recent, thoughtful email.

“Folks continue to ask, should we do away from the traditional handshake line because it presents so many problems?” Jeff wrote. “I say NO because they need to learn to be responsible and respectful adults in victory and in defeat.”

In the most recent Ted Lasso episode, this dichotomy is addressed. AFC Richmond’s chief rival, West Ham United, crushes Lasso’s team in a highly anticipated match. After the match, Ted starts to approach West Ham manager Nate Shirley, Richmond’s old kit man and assistant coach, to shake his hand and congratulate him on the win. Nate has “gone rogue” over the past season or so and gotten full of himself, embraced the villain role. And he lives up to that persona in this moment, as he obliviously ignores Ted’s gesture and struts onto the field to celebrate with his players.

Later, we see Nate — who in recent days has been wrestling with the feelings that he betrayed his old team and should apologize — spot Ted in the bowels of the stadium and begin to approach him to shake his hand. But Nate is intercepted and interrupted, and by the time he looks up again, Ted has departed, to Nate’s dismay.

See? Even the villains of sports are complicated characters, and worthy of redemption.

What does Ted Lasso say about us as sports fans? Well, we forever are drawn to the underdog. We appreciate positivity and teamwork and sportsmanship. But, yeah, we also like toughness and swagger and incredible displays of athleticism. There’s actually a new Richmond player who is swagger personified in superstar Zava, a true diva who, even as a fictional character, is somehow irresistible in his unrelenting chutzpah.

Here’s a hope that athletes in 2023 can take the best of what we see in Ted Lasso and keep sports fun. Get creative. Stay positive. Be a team player.

And when all else fails, bring biscuits to your boss.